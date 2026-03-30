89th Araw ng Dabaw closes on peaceful note

THE 89th Araw ng Dabaw closed on a peaceful note, with authorities reporting another incident-free celebration.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO), led by outgoing acting city director Police Colonel Mannan Caracas Muarip, said the month-long festivities ended without major security concerns, reflecting sustained public order and strong coordination among security forces.

Thousands of residents, visitors, and tourists joined activities across the city, highlighting the festival’s role as a celebration of culture, community, and local pride.

Authorities credited the smooth conduct of events to early planning and close inter-agency coordination involving Task Force Davao, the Public Safety and Security Office, the Bureau of Fire Protection, emergency responders, and other partners. About 8,500 personnel were deployed to manage crowds, enforce security measures, and respond quickly during major events.

Muarip said the outcome showed not only the efforts of law enforcement but also the cooperation of the public.

“The peaceful and orderly conduct of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw reflects the strong culture of discipline, vigilance, and unity among Dabawenyos,” he said, adding that the success was shared by citizens, partner agencies, and visitors.

Police also recognized the support of barangay officials, event organizers, volunteers, and the media in ensuring coordination and timely information throughout the celebration.

On March 28, around 16,000 people joined a solidarity walk for former president Rodrigo Duterte, which authorities said remained peaceful. Large crowds also gathered for the Parada Dabawenyo despite intense heat, with more than 400 contingents and 50 marching bands, about 35,000 participants, taking part.

The festival opened on March 1 with the Pasiugdang Pagsaulog at City Hall and featured nightly projection mapping shows as part of the city’s centennial celebration. New events such as Kanta ug Sayaw Dabawenyo and the inter-school short film festival Salida Dabawenyo showcased local creativity.

Major sporting and cultural highlights included the Ironman 70.3 Davao, Ironkids Aquathlon, and the Mutya ng Dabaw coronation, along with musical performances like Kundiman at Harana sa Araw ng Dabaw.

With its theme centered on unity and progress, this year’s celebration reinforced Davao City’s standing as one of the country’s safest urban centers, as authorities pledged to sustain peace and security in future events. DEF