89th Araw ng Dabaw opening highlights cultural heritage, renewed call for unity

THE 89th Araw ng Dabaw celebration officially opened on March 1, 2026, marking not only the city’s annual founding anniversary but also a historic milestone, ‘the centennial of the iconic Davao City Hall’.

Anchored on the theme “Dabawenyo ko, nilambo, nagkahiusa,” the kickoff highlighted Davao City’s strong economic performance, vibrant cultural heritage, and renewed call for unity as the city celebrates a century of public service and sustained progress.

Davao City lights up with stunning projection mapping

The City Hall was illuminated with a spectacular projection mapping display, turning the landmark into a vibrant visual experience that highlights the culture, history, and achievements of the city.

The 3D mapping presentation showcases various features of Davao, including representations of different indigenous groups such as the Ata, Maguindanaon, Obu-Manuvu, Matigsalug, Bagobo-Klata, Kagan, Iranun, Sama, Maranao, Tausug, and Bagobo-Tagabawa. The display aims to celebrate the rich cultural diversity that defines the city.

The show also features different government agencies, including the Davao City Police Station, Davao City Fire Stations, Central 911, health stations, and other public service institutions, emphasizing their vital role in ensuring peace, safety, and community support.

In the final segment of the presentation, a 3D tribute to former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte appears on screen, accompanied by the quote, “Ako magpabiling inyong sulogoon” (“I will remain your servant”), adding a meaningful highlight to the visual production.

The projection mapping show runs every hour from 6 to 10 p.m. and will continue until the end of March, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to witness the city’s transformation through lights and storytelling.

Araw ng Dabaw theme songs

The opening production number paid tribute to the past and present Araw ng Dabaw theme songs, celebrating the city’s rich musical legacy.

First to perform was Popong Landero with his composition “Bahaghari Tayo,” originally released in 2003. He was followed by Maan Chua who performed “Dabaw, Dabawenyo,” released in 2021.

Next on stage was Jeremy Sarmiento with “SadyaDabaw,” which debuted in 2023, and Hulyo Ray Asidor who also joined the musical showcase with the title of his song “Dabawenyo ko”

The production was further energized by dancers from Davao City National High School – Special Program of the Arts, whose vibrant performance added color and dynamism to the celebration of the city’s founding anniversary.

Mutya ng Dabaw 2026 finalists officially unveiled

The search for the next GanDabawenya has officially begun as the Top 20 candidates of Mutya ng Dabaw 2026 were introduced to the public, each bringing with them the unique advocacy and strong representation from different parts of Davao City.

The official candidates includes Christine Bermudo, Khean Rosales, Mealeah Wickert, Geanelli Mencias, Cerlyn Cabanit, Joanna Ubas, Angela Fomador, Robynn Lee, Chessa Bendigo, Nicole Fontillas, Ashley Bitoy, Zephaniah Seniel, Shaila Ylanan, Brith Llanes, Mariah Cruz, Altaleah Juen, Jahmelca To-ong, Eanne Martinez, Hannah Kolencheril, and Laureana Santos.

Organizers emphasized that this year’s competition highlights not only beauty and confidence but also intelligence, leadership, and meaningful advocacies that aim to create positive change in the community.

The candidates will undergo a series of activities and evaluations leading up to the grand coronation night.

The much-anticipated coronation will take place on March 20, 2026, at the University of Southeastern Philippines (Usep) Gymnasium, where one deserving candidate will be crowned the next GanDabawenya.

City Hall at 100: Then and Now

In 1906, American district governor Allan Walker led the establishment of the municipality’s first government seat. Two decades later, in 1926, the present City Hall building rose as a masterpiece of neoclassical architecture, embodying both elegance and authority. Then known as the “Presidencia,” the structure was built as part of a broader national vision to dignify and strengthen emerging urban centers across the country.

Through the years, City Hall has served as the heart of local governance, a vital space where Dabawenyos' voices resonate, gain importance, and transform into action. Within its halls, policies were shaped, leaders were sworn into office, and milestones in the city’s development were celebrated.

Marking its centennial, the building remains a silent yet steadfast witness to Davao’s rapid transformation.

From its early days as a modest municipality to its rise as one of Mindanao’s leading urban centers, the city has grown into a community known for being strong, safe, and disciplined.

Recognized today as part of the nation’s cultural heritage, City Hall, which was designed by Juan M. Arellano, a renowned architect who is considered a “genius in his field”, stands resilient against the passage of time. More than just a government office, it serves as a living stage of history — where past struggles, present achievements, and future aspirations converge.

Launching of 100 years centennial stamp

The centennial of Davao City Hall was marked with the unveiling of a commemorative stamp. The ceremony was led by City Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte II, City Administrator Atty. Francis Mark H. Layog, officer-in-charge of the Davao City Office for Culture and the Arts Oscar G. Casaysay, and representatives from the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost).

Among the PHLPost officials in attendance were Area Director Bruce S. Conception, Acting Marketing Chief Lilen S. Mendoza, Administrative Chief Jessen Santos, Administrative Officer Ruby Ann Buktoto, and other key personnel who joined in honoring the city’s historic milestone.

The issuance of the stamp was authorized under City Ordinance No. 0182-26, paying tribute to a century of service by Davao City Hall, the city’s oldest government building.

Designed in 1926 by Arellano in collaboration with Tomas Mapúa and Antonio Toledo, the neoclassical structure was envisioned as “a beacon of civic pride.”



Calls for unity at Davao City’s 100th anniversary

Representing Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte, Vice Mayor Rigo delivered the mayor’s message before a large crowd.

In his speech, the official underscored that the celebration goes beyond festivity, highlighting the core values that define the people of Davao.

“We celebrate not only strength, progress, and pride, but also the discipline and values that define us as Dabawenyo,” the message stated.

He emphasized that the city’s steady transformation into a hub of progress and harmony is rooted in the community’s shared commitment to order, responsibility, and discipline. According to the mayor, these principles have long guided Davao City’s growth and stability.

This year’s celebration is made more significant as the city marks the centennial of Davao City Hall, a hundred years of unwavering public service and steadfast leadership.

The milestone, the mayor noted, symbolizes a century of stability and an enduring legacy established by the city’s forefathers, laying a strong foundation for the Davao City of today.

Carrying the theme “Dabawenyo ko, nilambo, nagkahiusa,” this year’s Araw ng Davao calls on residents to continue fostering unity and cooperation.

The mayor’s message stressed that peace and progress are sustained not only by government efforts but by the active participation of every citizen.

He reminded Dabawenyos of the importance of adhering to local ordinances – from liquor, smoking, and firecracker bans to speed limits, proper use of pedestrian lanes, and responsible waste disposal – as everyday acts of discipline that collectively drive the city forward.

“Our being disciplined Dabawenyos is the foundation upon which we can propel Davao City into an even more progressive, safer, and mindful community,” the message read.

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the people of Davao City for their continued cooperation and invaluable contributions, noting that their commitment has made Davao not merely a place to live, but a source of pride for every Dabawenyo.

Peaceful opening

To safeguard public safety during the festivities, a total of 8,500 security personnel are deployed across the city for the month-long celebration of the 89th Araw ng Dabaw.

The security force includes members of the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), City Transportation and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and Task Force Davao.

Authorities implemented strict security measures similar to those of previous years to maintain peace and order during major events.

PCPL Janice C. Burgos of the DCPO emphasized that standard safety protocols remain in place.

"As a police officer diri sa dakbayan sa Davao among ginabuhat, unsa among gibuhat last year mao raghapon ang ginabuhat karon for safety permi ang dakbayan sa Davao, then syempre mao ra ghapon kung unsa ang bawal – mga backpack, mga tumbler nga dili makita – dapat transparent gihapon – then bawal ang kaning jacket kung musulod sa may mga big event, mga ball cap as usual ginapatanggal namo para dali namo ma-identify kung naa may ginabuhat nga di maayo para makita jud sa CCTV. Tapos kaning kadaghanan sa mga personnel nga ma-assign sa bawat area kung asa ang mga event nga nahitabo, mas gipadaghan pa para at least ang mga seguridad sa mga tao nga nagatan-aw mas maging safety jud sila permi (“As police officers here in Davao City, what we did last year is still what we are doing now to ensure that the city remains safe at all times. Of course, the same prohibitions still apply — backpacks and tumblers that are not see-through are not allowed; they must be transparent. Jackets are also prohibited when entering big events, and ball caps are usually required to be removed so we can easily identify individuals if someone is doing something suspicious and so they can be clearly seen on CCTV),” she said in an interview.

Meanwhile, Niña Tanjay, Reyna ng Kapayapaan 2025, expressed appreciation for the city’s preparations for Araw ng Dabaw 2026.

“Mas gipaghandaan siya karon, ug mas ma-appreciate nato tungod kay mas united ang mga Dabawenyo sa mga panghitabo nga atong naagian. I am sure that the City Tourism Office is also preparing something special to showcase the beauty of Davao and to commemorate its progress,” she said. MARY ROSE ABULOC, DORSU INTERN