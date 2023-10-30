9 bus drivers, conductors positive for illegal drugs

NINE bus drivers and conductors who underwent a surprise drug testing on October 27, 2023, conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao (PDEA-Davao) found positive for drug use.

The individuals, according to the regional drug agency, were now under confirmatory test for further investigation.

In a radio interview with PDEA-Davao Regional Director Naravy Duquiatan, he said their agency has simultaneously conducted drug testing in most major public terminals in the region such as Tagum City Transport Terminal, Digos Terminal, and some terminals located outside malls. Duquiata said around 600 individuals participated in the random drug test.

The move is in line with the nationwide Oplan Harabas under Republic Act (R.A) 10586 otherwise known as Anti-Drug and Drunk Driving Act of 2013.

The law also states that random terminal inspections and short random drug tests for public utility drivers must be done by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

In addition to other penalties according to the law, a driver of a motor vehicle who refuses to submit to necessary rapid random drug testing will have his or her driver's license seized.

In a separate interview, Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) manager Aisa Usop emphasized the collaborative presence and effort of law enforcement agencies such as the LTO, Philippine National Police-Davao (PNP-Davao), Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), Traffic Enforcement Unit, and City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) to ensure a peaceful trip as terminals are expected to receive a huge number of passengers for the Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) and Undas 2023. DEF