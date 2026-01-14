9 Davao City law school scholars pass 2025 Bar Examinations

THE City Government of Davao and the Educational Benefit System Unit (Ebsu) extended their warm congratulations to Law School Educational Assistance Program scholars who passed the bar examinations.

The bar passers are Aljun Magsanay Aniban, Krizia Rafaella Salcedo Bumanglag, John Glen Luza Lambayon, Gerryk Roldan Mayormita, Ralph Renzo Tan Naquila, Lyka Mae Ompong, Jessa Mae Beltran Suico, Aimee Louise Perigo Venteroso, and Marielle Jane Ballaque Walohan.

The Supreme Court announced on Wednesday, January 7, 2025 the results of the 2025 Bar Examinations, with 48.98 percent or 5,594 of the 11,420 takers passing.

In a statement released January 8, 2025, Ebsu Technical Staff Emilio Domingo Jr. praised the bar passers for their achievement.

“Your perseverance, discipline, and commitment to excellence have truly paid off. We wish you success as you begin your journey in the legal profession,” Domingo said.

Suico, who began as an Ebsu scholar in 2021, stated in a press release that the grant she received went a long way.

“Ebsu gave me hope and an opportunity to survive law school, particularly with my tuition fee, miscellaneous fees, and book allowance. As a working student, the grant I received from Ebsu helped me ease a huge part of my needs in law school,” she said.

Suico said she is hopeful that the city will continue to help more law students in the future.

“I hope Ebsu and the City Government of Davao continue to help more law students and produce more lawyers in the future who will be able to serve the people of Davao City, the Philippines, especially those who need justice most. I am deeply grateful that I was one of their scholars. This scholarship program has helped a lot of individuals who may have less in money but full of dreams, and it makes me a proud Dabawenyo,” she added.

As of the latest record, the city supports 49 law school scholars, 10 are half-scholars, while 39 are full-scholars.

Full scholars receive P50,000 for tuition and miscellaneous fees plus an P 8,000 book allowance per semester, while half scholars receive P25,000 and a P4,000 book allowance per semester.

Since the program started in 2018, the City Government of Davao already helped 30 successful bar passers. CIO