9 grads of Davao-based schools top in Social Workers licensure exams

Raphaelle Marie Hipe Amoroso of Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) placed fifth with a rating of 86.20 percent. Jerusha Abehail Cajes Corcilles of Davao del Norte State College, Nicole Guenn Evangelista Dequiña of AdDU, Cristian Paulo Surilla Gallardo of the University of Mindanao-Davao City (UM-Davao), and Cheska Ysabella Panes Tingzon of UM-Davao placed seventh with a rating of 85.80 percent.

Glenn Angelo Adlawon Delos Reyes and Zyla Encarnacion of Southern Philippines Agri-Business and Marine and Aquatic School of Technology (Spamast) in Malita, Davao Occidental placed eighth with a rating of 85.60 percent. Devora Ann Baldonido Sisbreño of the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) placed ninth with a rating of 85.40 percent, and Rosalinda Manlod Sario of UM-Davao placed tenth with a rating of 85.20 percent.

Sheena Mae Magdato Obispo of Bicol University-Daraga placed first with a rating of 87 percent, followed by Maria Angela Balbuena Oriente of the University of Northern Philippines-Vigan in second with 86.80 percent.

Allysza Jeann Anda Nor of Cotabato State University secured third place with 86.60 percent, while Jane Nicole Sabida Aurelia from the University of the Philippines-Diliman placed fourth.

To round out the remaining top ten examinees, three examinees placed sixth with a rating of 86 percent, seven placed seventh with 85.80 percent, six placed eighth with 85.60 percent, six placed ninth with 85.40 percent, and one placed tenth with 85.20 percent.

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte State College ranked first among the top-performing schools with 51 or more examinees in the 2024 SWLE, achieving a passing rate of 100 percent. UM placed seventh with a passing rate of 92.36 percent.

In the category of top-performing schools with 10 to 50 examinees, AdDU placed fifth with a passing rate of 94.74 percent, while Assumption College of Davao placed tenth with a passing rate of 86.96 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that of the 7,113 examinees, approximately 4,587, or 64.49 percent, passed the SWLE. The exam was scheduled from September 16 to 18 at testing centers in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao.

The topics for the examination included Human Behavior and Social Environment, Social Welfare Policies, Programs and Services, and Social Work Practices and Field Instruction I, II, and III. RGP