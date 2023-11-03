9 personnel of ex-major Uyanguren relieved

DAVAO City Police Office (DCPO) director PCol. Alberto Lupaz revealed that nine personnel affiliated with former Toril Police Station Major Michael Uyanguren were temporarily relieved from their position to hasten the investigation process of the Uyanguren-Saldua case.

The official bared in a special media briefing on Friday morning, November 3, 2023, that such action was conducted due to the element of the crime. However, he assured that an impartial and balanced investigation was being done for both parties.