9 Research ethics committees in Davao earn accreditation from PHREB

Nine Institutional Research Ethics Committees (RECs) in the Davao Region received accreditation from the Philippine Health Research Ethics Board (PHREB), marking a significant milestone in upholding ethical standards in health research within the region.

The recognition was bestowed by PHREB, the national policy-making body in health research ethics in the Philippines, after the RECs adhered to the national and international guidelines governing health research.

These RECs have fulfilled all the necessary requirements set forth by PHREB which underscores their dedication to ensuring the quality ethical review of health research projects.

The Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS), in collaboration with the PHREB and the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (PCHRD), awarded accreditation to the following institutions:

Level 1 Awardees:

Cor Jesu College, Inc. Research Ethics Committee

University of the Philippines Mindanao Research Ethics Committee

Davao del Norte State College Research Ethics Committee

Jose Maria College Foundation, Inc. Research Ethics Committee

Regional Health R&D Consortium XI Research Ethics Committee

These Level 1 awardees have been granted provisional accreditation, allowing them to review all types of research except clinical trials required for FDA registration of new drugs within the provisional one-year accreditation period.

Level 2 Awardees:

University of the Immaculate Conception Research Ethics Committee

St. Mary's College of Tagum, Inc. Research Ethics Committee

Davao Medical School Foundation Hospital Research Ethics Committee

Level 2 accreditation bestowed to these institutions enables them to review all types of research except clinical trials required for FDA registration of new drugs. RECs that have demonstrated satisfactory performance as Level 1 RECs may apply for Level 2 accreditation.

Level 3 Awardee:

San Pedro Hospital Institutional Ethics Review Committee

San Pedro Hospital Institutional Ethics Review Committee achieved Level 3 accreditation which allows them to review all types of research, including studies required for applications for marketing authorization of food, drugs, and devices by regulatory agencies such as the FDA.

Ethical research clearance plays a pivotal role in ensuring the protection of human participants in any health research. It also enhances researchers' ability to publish in reputable academic journals.

With the accreditation of these RECs, the Davao Region is poised to make significant strides in health research, fostering a culture of ethical conduct and contributing to the advancement of knowledge in the field of healthcare. PR