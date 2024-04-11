9-yr-old girl, taken from home, raped?

GENERAL SANTOS CITY- Authorities are now looking for the suspect who raped a 9-year-old girl at 3 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

The victim was named alias ​​Joy, from Barangay Tambler, General Santos City.

Joy told the police that they were unaware that someone had entered their house, grabbed their child, and took her.

According to the parents, they were in deep sleep and didn't realize that an unidentified man entered into their home.

The victim said that she just woke up and was already in the bushes with the suspect.

The victim added that the suspect pointed a screwdriver and threatened her that he would stab her if she screamed and asked for help.

After the crime, the suspect fled and left the child crying for help.

As of writing, the police are waiting for the results of the victim's medico-legal and investigating the incident thoroughly. RGV