90 avail of No-Scalpel Vasectomy program in Davao City

THE number of individuals opting for the free No-Scalpel Vasectomy (NSV) provided by the Local Government of Davao has risen to approximately 90 patients for 2023, as per the City Health Office (CHO) Population Division.

Jerrielyn Lewis, acting chief of CHO Population Division, shared with SunStar Davao on Monday, November 20, 2023, that the count for patients availing the free NSV from January to October 2023 has already reached 89, surpassing last year's total of 74.

“Kanang 89 kutob palang mana ug October naa pa man ta for this month especially this month kasi nga World Vasectomy Celebration atoang ginahimo, naga expect gyud me na mutaas-taas ni atoang numero (That 89 is only until October there is still for this month especially this month that we are celebrating the World Vasectomy Celebration, we are expecting that our numbers will further increase),” Lewis said.

She said that among the 89 patients, most were from neighboring cities in the region, some even from Cebu City, and some were foreign significant partners of Dabawenyos.

While the Population Division does not advocate for NSV as a family planning program, they can only "motivate not mandate" men, emphasizing that it is an informed choice of the family.

Lewis plans to increase the number of acceptors by intensifying the program and disseminating information to the general populace. Interested individuals can visit their nearest health center to undergo counseling and understand the NSV process.

The Population Division also organized a forum highlighting the importance, benefits, and effects of NSV on the body at the SM Activity Area on Monday morning, November 20, expecting around 200 participants to spread awareness about the benefits of NSV.

