900 Dabawenyo senior citizens to get P10K on Oct 8

OVER 900 senior citizens in Davao City will receive P10,000 each under the Expanded Centenarians Act (ECA program) as part of major cash releases lined up for elderly Dabawenyos this October.

Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca) Head Lorenzo Borja announced during the iSpeak media forum at Davao City Hall on Thursday, October 1, 2026, that there will be a one-day simultaneous payout on October 8 for 962 qualified beneficiaries who have reached 80 years old and above.

To avoid long queues and ensure comfort for elderly recipients, distribution will be decentralized across three district venues starting at 8 a.m.

District 1 beneficiaries will claim their payouts at People's Park, covering over 300 seniors. District 2 recipients will gather at the Barangay Buhangin Gym for over 200 qualified beneficiaries, while District 3 seniors will receive their benefits at the Toril Proper Gym.

"Atong paspasan ang pag-release kay para dili sila magpula sa dugay nga linya. Anyway, naa'y mga lingkoranan nga ma-provide sa atong City Government (We will speed up the release so they don't have to wait in long queues. Anyway, chairs will be provided by our City Government)," Borja assured.

Qualified seniors whose approvals from Manila missed the third-quarter deadline will be included in the fourth-quarter rollout.

Borja advised beneficiaries to verify if their names are on the official approved list posted at the Osca main office before traveling to distribution sites to avoid disappointment.

Local annual subsidy rollout

Parallel to national cash releases, Davao City is preparing to disburse its annual local financial assistance, ranging from P1,000 to P1,500 per registered senior citizen.

Borja confirmed that Osca has transmitted an official roster of 202,188 eligible beneficiaries to the City Executive Director's Office, Accounting, Social Welfare and Development, and Treasurer’s offices.

Payroll processing is underway, with releases scheduled to begin within the first week of October.

Borja emphasized that payouts will be released immediately by the Treasurer's Office once payrolls are finalized, though the process takes time due to the sheer volume spanning 182 barangays.

Out of an estimated 207,000 senior citizens city-wide, those excluded from the initial payroll encountered delays in document submissions or ID updates, but will be integrated into subsequent payroll cycles.

DCID registration

Touchpoints for digital integration are also underway, with Osca having issued over 1,000 digital Davao City IDs (DCID) to senior citizens so far.

Early issuance prioritizes city government employees and barangay sub-federation leaders who serve as community representatives.

Borja asked the public to be patient, explaining that city-wide distribution is temporarily constrained by hardware capacity at the main office.

"Isa lang ang [computer unit] nga naa sa atong office. Once na mahatagan ta'g another unit or two units, barangay-to-barangay na pod hatag, (Our office only has one computer unit. Once we receive another unit or two, we will distribute barangay-to-barangay)" he said, stating that mobile registration teams will deploy directly to barangays once additional units arrive to prevent senior citizens from traveling to the city center.

Elderly Filipino Week launch

These developments coincide with the kick-off of Elderly Filipino Week running from October 1 to 7. Celebrations opened with a "Walk for Life," a Zumba session, and an inter-agency service caravan at SM City Davao featuring DSWD, Dole, PSA, CHO, and Osca.

Mobile health services — including medical missions, cataract surgery screenings, and eye care caravans — will continue visiting all 182 barangays throughout the week. GRS