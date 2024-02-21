93 confirmed deaths in Masara landslide

AN OFFICIAL from the Municipality of Maco clarified that the reported 98 deaths actually consist of 93 confirmed deaths and four retrieved body parts.

Giselle Mae Tan, information officer of the municipality, explained in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday afternoon, February 21, 2024, that the initial press briefing incorrectly stated 98 dead.

She underscored the need for clarification as some might have misunderstood that all 98 were confirmed dead, overlooking that some were only body parts.

“Atoa na siyang giklaro nga as of today our tally remains the same, 93 atoang confirmed dead, katung with complete body parts (We are making it clear that as of today, our death toll remains at 93, including those with complete body parts),” she said.

Tan said that the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) verified that one of the retrieved body parts belonged to another body part, resulting in the corrected count of 93 confirmed deaths and four body parts.

According to her, eight individuals are reported missing, documented by their families with the Philippine National Police.

Among them, three are from the community, one from Apex Mining Company Incorporated, and four from MSG-SI.

Of the 93 confirmed dead, 79 have been identified and returned to their respective families, while 14 remain unidentified.

Tan noted that the NBI has collected DNA samples from the unidentified bodies and body parts, as well as from the next of kin of the missing individuals.

Crossmatching will determine if any of the missing individuals match the unidentified bodies.

“Now we are only waiting for the report coming from the NBI if naa bay nag match sa ilaha (We are awaiting the NBI report to confirm any matches),” she said.

As for the unidentified bodies and retrieved body parts, they will be temporarily interred at the Maco Public Cemetery.

Meanwhile, the ongoing retrieval operation in Barangay Masara continues with sustained resources, including heavy equipment.

Tan expressed confidence in concluding the operation properly by Friday or Saturday. RGP

Related stories: