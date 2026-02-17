₱9.6B allocated for 4K new classrooms

MANILA — Governors and teachers have expressed strong support for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) expanded partnership with local government units (LGUs) to fast-track classroom construction, following the allocation of Php9.6 billion for the first tranche of the classroom building program under the 2026 national budget.

“Mga kababayan, naniniwala ako na kapag nagtutulungan ang pambansang pamahalaan at ang lokal na pamahalaan, mas malinaw, mas mabilis, at mas ramdam ng mamamayan ang resulta, lalong-lalo na sa edukasyon,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said during the historic partnership signing in Malacañang on Wednesday.

“And that is why, I have pledged that for the remainder of this Administration, we will prioritize – first priority will be education,” he stressed.

Of the Php9.6 billion programmed for the first tranche, Php4.1 billion has been earmarked for provincial governments for the construction of about 1,200 classrooms. DepEd will also procure around 2,800 prefabricated classrooms worth over Php5 billion. This is part of the first phase of the program, which will deliver 4,000 new classrooms nationwide to help improve daily learning and teaching conditions, according to the President.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the move institutionalizes a long-standing plan to tap the capacity of LGUs in delivering school infrastructure, with the support of Congress.

“Mr. President, ito talaga ’yong matagal ninyo nang pina-plano at sinasabi na dapat gawin natin. Being a former governor yourself, alam ninyo ang kapasidad ng ating mga local chief executives,” Angara said. “Kasama na po natin, kasangga na po natin ang ating mga provincial governors on this historic day.”

Quirino Gov. Dax Cua, national president of the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines (ULAP), described the initiative as “isang mahalagang hakbang tungo sa mas pinatatag at mas maayos na edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataan.”

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo “Jun” Tamayo Jr., president of the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP), affirmed the LGUs’ unified commitment to the program.

“When national and local governments work together, real progress happens—especially for our learners,” Tamayo wrote in his post.

Teachers on the ground also welcomed the development, saying improved facilities would directly benefit learners and educators.

“Napakahalaga po ng isang maayos at conducive na learning environment sa pagkatuto ng mga bata. Dito sa Bicol, lubos po ang aming pasasalamat sa patuloy na pagsisikap ng pamahalaan, sa pangunguna ni Secretary Sonny Angara, na maghanap ng mga solusyon upang matugunan ang classroom shortage sa bansa,” Teacher Marlet D. Bongat of Tabaco, Albay said.

Teacher Kisyzl N. Uy of South Cotabato noted that inadequate facilities directly affect both teaching and learning.

“Mahirap po sa mga bata at mga guro ang kulang na pasilidad. Maapektuhan talaga ang pagtuturo at pagkatuto nila. Kaya magandang balita po para sa amin na may mga bagong paraan sa pagtatayo ng classroom na isinusulong ni Secretary Angara,” Teacher Kisyzl said.

The strengthened collaboration of DepEd and LGUs aims to maximize resources, shorten construction timelines, and ensure that more students gain access to safe and adequate classrooms nationwide.