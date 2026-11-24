THE Department of Health's Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Davao (DOH-DATRC-Davao) said 97 clients have completed its outpatient and aftercare programs.

The center announced on Facebook that it held a moving-up and graduation ceremony for its Outpatient and Aftercare Division on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, as part of the observance of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control (DAPC) Week 2026.

Of the 97, 67 completed the outpatient program, and 30 graduated from the aftercare program, according to the center.

"Each milestone represents not only the completion of a program but also another step toward sustained recovery and meaningful reintegration into the community," the center said.

Dr. Reagan Joseph Villanueva, the center's chief of hospital, formally accepted the graduates, who were presented by Karl Anthony Ebol, officer in charge of the Outpatient and Aftercare Division. In his message, Villanueva stressed the importance of recovery and of continuing the journey toward a better future, the center said.

Back to their communities

Ebol earlier said graduates remain coordinated with their barangay and city or municipal anti-drug abuse councils once they return to their communities.

Aftercare clients attend monthly sessions on relapse prevention and undergo random drug testing, while the center also coordinates with their employers and brings their families into psychoeducation sessions, he said during a DOH media engagement on Friday, Oct. 30.

"Kay at the end of the day, kinsa man mosalo sa atong mga patients, sa mga clients, ang ila mang family (Because at the end of the day, who will catch our patients and clients? It is their families)," Ebol said then.

He said more people seeking help is a good sign.

"It means that we are slowly fighting stigma and discrimination," he said.

Drug prevention week

The center marked DAPC Week with the theme "Nagkakaisang Pamilya at Pamayanan Laban sa Ilegal na Droga Para sa Ligtas at Malusog na Kinabukasan" (Families and communities united against illegal drugs for a safe and healthy future).

Before the week-long observance, the center's outpatient and aftercare personnel held a drug awareness symposium for students of Emilio J. Estipona National High School in Barangay Manuel Guianga, with partner QDC Banana Farming, it said.

Patients inside the center joined a quiz bee, role-playing, spoken word poetry, and other activities on making healthy choices.

The center also partnered with the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Barangay 76-A Bucana, headed by SK chairperson Rogeney Clare Morales, which it described as the first SK in Davao Region to partner with the center. The SK held an outreach activity, "Project Sinag," with the center in Malagos during the week.

The center in Barangay Malagos, Davao City, which serves the entire Davao Region, has recorded 601 admissions since it opened in 2021 and doubled its capacity to 150 beds, Ebol said in October, as SunStar Davao earlier reported.

Treatment at DOH-run centers, from primary treatment through aftercare, is free for those who cannot afford private facilities, he said.

"Dili kaya sa DOH na DOH lang (The DOH cannot do this alone)," Ebol said. GRS