97 Olive Ridley eggs found in Mabini resort moved to pawikan hatchery

A total of 97 Olive Ridley sea turtle eggs found in a resort were transferred to the pawikan hatchery near the Protected Area Management Office (Pamo) at the Mabini Protected Landscape and Seascape (MPLS) in Mabini, Davao de Oro, on January 9, 2026.

The relocation was conducted after the White Beach Resort staff reported sightings of a nesting turtle and its eggs along the resort’s coast, which is also within the MPLS.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) said the Pamo personnel determined that the nest was at risk of seawater exposure due to high tide and its proximity to areas frequented by tourists, thus the transfer.

“The relocation of eggs to the designated pawikan hatchery has proven to be an effective conservation practice, allowing close monitoring and safeguarding of nests during the incubation period,” DENR-Davao wrote in their Facebook post on January 9, 2025.

Relocated for higher success rates

DENR-Davao said sea turtle eggs usually take 45 to 60 days to hatch. Based on monitoring from previous rescue efforts at MPLS, there is an 80 percent hatching success rate for eggs recovered from high-risk nesting sites.

The department added that the successful nesting of the Olive Ridley highlights the ecological importance of MPLS as a nesting ground for pawikans, which are considered threatened marine species.

DENR-Davao also noted that the prompt reporting by resort staff demonstrates strong community support and recognition of the agency’s role in marine wildlife conservation.

About Olive Ridley

The Olive Ridley is one of the five sea turtle species found in the Philippines. It is among the smallest and most abundant sea turtle species, easily recognized by its olive-green carapace and its unique mass nesting behavior known as arribada. Olive Ridley nests on sandy beaches at night and lays about 80 to 120 eggs per clutch.

The Olive Ridley is classified as Vulnerable under the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List due to habitat loss, coastal development, illegal egg collection, and marine pollution.

This species, along with other wildlife found in the Philippines, is protected under Republic Act No. 9147, also known as the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, which prohibits the killing, harming, possession, or trade of wildlife and their eggs.

Strengthened information dissemination

DENR-Davao said that through its Communication, Education, and Public Awareness (CEPA) campaigns, the agency continues to raise awareness on the conservation and protection of sea turtles and marine biodiversity. These efforts aim to encourage stakeholders and local communities to support conservation initiatives in MPLS.

To further protect the area, DENR-Davao and the Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) of MPLS are advocating against the establishment of permanent structures within the shoreline easement zone to ensure adequate nesting spaces for sea turtles and support population recovery.RGP