987 Davao barangays now drug-cleared: Pdea

THE number of drug-cleared barangays in the Davao Region has climbed to 987, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao (Pdea-Davao), marking steady progress in the government’s Barangay Drug-Clearing Program (BDCP).

Pdea-Davao spokesperson Noli Dimaandal said the total could rise further before the year's end, with more barangays now completing the requirements for validation. He noted that strong support from local officials has helped sustain the campaign.

In April 2024, official records showed that 967 of the region’s 1,128 barangays—or 86 percent—were already drug-cleared. A year later, 20 more barangays have been added to the list, bringing the total to 987 by September 2025.

As of this month, the breakdown of drug-cleared barangays is as follows: Davao City (107), Davao del Sur (206), Davao del Norte (182), Davao Occidental (175), and Davao de Oro (215). Pdea expects these numbers to rise as validation continues.

Dimaandal clarified that a “drug-free” barangay has never had drug-related activity, while a “drug-cleared” barangay was previously affected but has successfully completed rehabilitation, monitoring, and validation processes.

Under the BDCP, barangays must undergo rehabilitation efforts, livelihood training, prevention programs, and sustained monitoring. The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing (ROCBDC), composed of Pdea, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the Philippine National Police (PNP), validates applications. Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils (Badacs) also play a crucial role as the first line of defense in their communities.

Authorities said that drug-cleared status is not permanent and may be revoked if illegal activities resurface.

Pdea expressed optimism that the Davao Region could soon have its first fully drug-cleared province, with Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental emerging as strong contenders given their high compliance rates. DEF