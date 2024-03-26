A boost for Paris

Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Felix Marcial received a significant boost in his preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics with a fourth-round knockout victory against Thai Thoedsak Sinam in his homecoming fight at the iconic Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila on Saturday night, March 23, 2024.

The Filipino Olympian, now boasting an unbeaten professional record of five wins, including three knockouts, expressed satisfaction with his performance, having aimed for a knockout victory alongside his coaches.

Taking to social media on Sunday, March 24, the Zamboanga City native said, "Thank you to all the Filipinos who went to see and support my homecoming match in Manila. I can’t thank you all enough for the overwhelming support I have received from our training up until the fight day."

Marcial also acknowledged the backing of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (Abap), and the Games and Amusement Board (GAB). MLSA