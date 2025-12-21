A Christmas painted by hand

BEFORE digital greetings and keyboards replaced handwriting, Christmas was gentler. Cards were chosen with care, letters written slowly, and postcards painted by hand. Love required effort, and every brushstroke whispered, “I made time for you.”
Postcards were tiny treasures of the season, slipped inside Bibles, taped to refrigerators, kept in drawers long after the holidays passed. They carried fingerprints, smudges of color, and traces of the one who made them. In Davao City, one artist built an entire world out of these small, heartfelt canvases: Rosita “Nene” Te Albania, now 76.
Her story begins long before digital greetings existed, when Christmas lived in quiet corners, and art was created slowly, honestly, and with love.
A story worth rewinding
In 2004, Cam Te Albania, a young campus writer, captured her mother’s journey in a feature titled “Sketches of Life.” What began as a school assignment later appeared in print publications. Two decades later, in 2025, Cam revisited that story with adult eyes, deeper gratitude, and nostalgia for the traditions his mother embodied.
“When I look back at my mother’s journey, it feels like witnessing a quiet but powerful unfolding of a gift she carried since childhood,” he said. “She started drawing on whatever she could find—often cigarette boxes and broken crayons collected from the family store.”
His 2004 article described a home filled with drawings: landscapes, forests, sunsets, and Christmas scenes of Santas and lanterns brushed in red and gold. Paintbrushes soaked in water, oil pastels sprawled across the table, blank cards waiting to be transformed into stories.
“Even then,” Cam added, “people would pause just to watch her draw. They saw something in her long before she fully believed in her own talent.”
From cigarette boxes to canvases
Rosita’s creative beginnings were humble but remarkable. While helping at the family store, she drew on used cigarette boxes with broken crayons she patiently collected. Her turning point came in grade school.
“What truly shaped her path was that moment when she was coaxed into joining a poster-making contest just minutes before it started,” Cam recalled. “She had no preparation, no fancy materials, and no expectation of winning—yet her work triumphed.”
That school victory sparked a lifelong devotion to art.
A Christmas workshop at home
After marriage, Rosita transformed her passion into a livelihood. Her home became a workshop filled with postcard orders, especially during the holidays. Missionaries from her church adored her handcrafted cards. Neighbors returned each year with requests. Each December, her desk became a small Christmas studio.
Her subjects were warm and familiar: lanterns, snow-dusted cottages, angels, reindeer, pine trees. She painted Christmas as people remembered it—soft, sincere, and deeply personal.
“From there, her journey became one of resilience and purpose,” Cam said. “She used her art to support our family, touch lives within our church, and build a community that trusted and appreciated her work. To me, her legacy is a reminder that dreams can start anywhere—even on the back of a cigarette box.”
He added, “Her legacy is not just about art. It’s about hope, perseverance, and the quiet strength of creating beauty in a world that sometimes forgets to slow down enough to see it.”
Why handmade still matters
In an era of effortless digital greetings, Rosita believes hand-painted postcards remain timeless.
“Hand-painted postcards still matter because they carry the spirit of sincerity, something digital messages often lack,” she said. “Every brushstroke says, ‘I thought of you. I made this especially for you.’”
She calls a postcard more than an object—it is presence, effort, warmth. “Unlike digital messages that disappear, a handmade postcard can be touched, displayed, and treasured. It becomes part of someone’s memory.”
Christmas before and today
Rosita remembers a slower, more magical Christmas. Carols were sung door to door, neighbors visited each other, and families gathered without distractions.
“Christmas before felt more magical because life moved more slowly,” she said. Today, she adds, Christmas still exists, but in a busier, noisier world.
“The spirit is still alive, but it takes more intention to feel it,” she said. “When we choose to pause, create something with our hands, or continue even one tradition from the past, we bring back the magic that made the season special in the first place.”
Postcards as time machines
Her postcards are time machines, reminding us of Christmases we’ve forgotten: when effort was visible, when love had texture, when greetings were intentional.
She continues to paint at her small table, brushes beside her, memories around her. She dreams of holding an exhibit someday. For now, she paints as she always has: slowly, lovingly, one brushstroke at a time.
A Christmas painted by hand. DEF