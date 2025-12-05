A “Christmas Tradition of Love” shines at The Royal Mandaya Hotel

Every Christmas tree lighting at The Royal Mandaya Hotel feels like a homecoming. The gathering is intimate, almost familial, yet wrapped in the festive energy of classic Filipino carols that instantly signal the start of the season.

On the evening of Nov. 29, guests of the Escandor Group of Companies and members of the media stepped into the hotel’s lobby and were greeted like old friends. Staff ushered them to lounge couches, offering cocktails and light snacks as the room slowly filled with chatter, camera clicks, and the unmistakable anticipation of a Christmas tradition about to unfold.