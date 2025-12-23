A coastal gem of sustainable tourism in Indonesia: Discover Pemuteran Village, Bali

LOCATED along the tranquil northern coast of Bali, Pemuteran Village has emerged as one of Indonesia’s most inspiring tourism destinations, earning international recognition as a Best Tourism Village 2025. Known for its strong commitment to sustainability, marine conservation, and community-based tourism, Pemuteran offers a refreshing alternative to Bali’s more crowded southern regions.

Set against a backdrop of calm seas and mountain landscapes, Pemuteran is widely recognized for pioneering coral reef restoration through the Biorock method. This innovative approach has successfully revived damaged reefs, transforming the village into a leading destination for snorkeling and diving while showcasing how tourism and environmental preservation can thrive together.

Visitors to Pemuteran can enjoy clear, gentle waters ideal for snorkeling directly from the shore, explore vibrant marine life, or dive deeper into the Bali Sea’s rich underwater ecosystem. Beyond marine activities, the village offers wellness retreats, yoga spaces, and eco-friendly resorts that emphasize harmony with nature and local culture.

Blending natural beauty with Balinese tradition, Pemuteran is also home to cultural attractions such as seaside temples, traditional ceremonies, and community-led tourism experiences. Local residents actively participate in managing tourism activities, ensuring that economic benefits are shared while preserving cultural heritage and environmental integrity.