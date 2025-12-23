A coastal gem of sustainable tourism in Indonesia: Discover Pemuteran Village, Bali

LOCATED along the tranquil northern coast of Bali, Pemuteran Village has emerged as one of Indonesia’s most inspiring tourism destinations, earning international recognition as a Best Tourism Village 2025. Known for its strong commitment to sustainability, marine conservation, and community-based tourism, Pemuteran offers a refreshing alternative to Bali’s more crowded southern regions.
Set against a backdrop of calm seas and mountain landscapes, Pemuteran is widely recognized for pioneering coral reef restoration through the Biorock method. This innovative approach has successfully revived damaged reefs, transforming the village into a leading destination for snorkeling and diving while showcasing how tourism and environmental preservation can thrive together.
Visitors to Pemuteran can enjoy clear, gentle waters ideal for snorkeling directly from the shore, explore vibrant marine life, or dive deeper into the Bali Sea’s rich underwater ecosystem. Beyond marine activities, the village offers wellness retreats, yoga spaces, and eco-friendly resorts that emphasize harmony with nature and local culture.
Blending natural beauty with Balinese tradition, Pemuteran is also home to cultural attractions such as seaside temples, traditional ceremonies, and community-led tourism experiences. Local residents actively participate in managing tourism activities, ensuring that economic benefits are shared while preserving cultural heritage and environmental integrity.
Just minutes away, travelers can explore West Bali National Park, a protected area known for its forests, wildlife, and hiking trails. The park adds an eco-adventure dimension to a visit to Pemuteran, making it ideal for nature lovers seeking a quieter, more meaningful Bali experience.
Local eateries and small family-run restaurants serve comforting classics such as Nasi Campur with its colorful mix of meats and vegetables, the slow-cooked and aromatic Ayam Betutu, and the much-loved Sate Lilit—minced fish or meat blended with coconut and spices, wrapped around lemongrass sticks, and gently grilled. Each dish reflects Bali’s deep connection between food, culture, and daily life.
Pemuteran is accessible from Davao-Manila or Davao-Singapore to Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar, Bali. From the airport, visitors can reach the village by road in approximately four to five hours, passing through scenic countryside and coastal routes. For international travelers, including those from the Philippines, Bali can be reached via connecting flights from Manila to Jakarta or Manila to Denpasar.
Travel is made even more convenient as Indonesia grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to ASEAN member country passport holders for tourism purposes, allowing travelers to explore destinations such as Pemuteran with ease.
For travelers seeking a destination that combines pristine nature, responsible tourism, and authentic local experiences, Pemuteran Village offers something truly special. Its recognition as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages reflects Indonesia’s growing leadership in sustainable tourism.
Pemuteran is more than a place to visit—it is a living example of how communities, culture, and conservation can come together to create meaningful journeys and lasting impressions. Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City. PR