THERE are families who visit cemeteries to remember their loved ones. Others light candles, offer prayers, and gather around photographs to keep their memories alive.
For the family of photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay, however, remembrance comes with a painful absence: there is no grave to visit, no remains to bury and, nearly 17 years later, no final judicial recognition of his death.
Momay was among the 58 people believed killed in the November 23, 2009 Ampatuan Massacre, one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history and the deadliest single attack on journalists worldwide.
But while 57 bodies were recovered from the massacre site in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, his was never found.
Only his dentures, photography equipment, and media identification card (ID) were recovered from the massacre site. The items were among the few pieces of evidence left behind by the photojournalist whose remains have never been found.
For his daughter, Ma. Reynafe Momay-Castillo, the tragedy did not end when the headlines faded or when the courts handed down their verdict in 2019.
It continues every time she recalls the father she never got to bring home, and every time she has to fight for what she believes should already be recognized: that her father was the 58th victim.
“I just need justice for my father. Until I get the justice I'm seeking, there is no closure. Not only is there no body, but there is still no justice,” Reynafe said in the animated documentary film “58th,” according to GMA News.
Seventeen years later, her family's fight remains unfinished.
A verdict, but not yet justice
On November 23, 2009, a convoy carrying relatives, supporters, and journalists accompanying the wife of then-Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu was traveling to the Commission on Elections provincial office in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, to file his certificate of candidacy for governor.
The convoy never reached its destination.
Armed men intercepted the group in Ampatuan town and brought them to Sitio Masalay in Barangay Salman, where the victims were killed. Some of their bodies and vehicles were buried using a backhoe.
Among the 58 victims were 32 journalists and media workers.
The massacre became the deadliest single attack on journalists in recorded history, exposing the dangers of political violence, abuse of power, and the vulnerability of media workers covering elections and local politics.
It took 10 years and one month before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 handed down its decision on December 19, 2019.
The court convicted the principal perpetrators and other accused on 57 counts of murder. However, the case involving Momay was treated separately. The accused were acquitted of his alleged murder because the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that he had reached the massacre site and was killed there.
The court's decision left his family outside the judicial recognition granted to the other 57 victims.
The case remains under appeal before the Court of Appeals, with the Momay family continuing to seek judicial recognition of his death.
In August 2026, Reynafe again went to the appellate court with the assistance of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Services (CenterLaw), asking it to recognize her father as the 58th victim.
In November 2026, lawyers for the massacre victims also renewed their call for the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals, including the Momay family's case.
For Reynafe, the long wait has taken its toll.
In an interview, she appealed to the judiciary not to let the families wait any longer.
“Please don't wait until what happened to us happens to you. Please give our case the time and attention it deserves. We have been waiting for so long,” she said.
She also described how some of the victims' relatives had grown old or become ill while waiting for justice.
“There are those who already passed away. Others are bedridden and can no longer get up. Some have to undergo dialysis several times a week. Many are struggling just to get by, yet we continue to wait for the justice we have long been hoping for,” she said.
A daughter's fight for the 58th
For Reynafe, the fight to have her father recognized is not simply about adding another name to a list of victims.
It is about acknowledging a life taken and a family left without the opportunity to properly mourn.
In her speech during the Philippine premiere of “58th” at the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on August 13, she described the film as something much more personal than a documentary.
“For many, this is a documentary. But for me, it is part of my life. It is my family's story. It is the story of my parent, whose life was taken in the Maguindanao massacre, along with 57 others whose dreams, voices, and futures were stolen far too soon,” she said, as reported by MindaNews.
She also reminded audiences that behind every number was a person who had a family, a livelihood, and dreams for the future.
“Justice is not only about court decisions,” she said. “It is about refusing to let history fade into silence. It is about ensuring that future generations know what happened and why it should never happen again.”
Her fight began in 2009, when she sought to have her father included in the case as the 58th victim.
In 2012, when his name was finally included in the roster of victims, she considered it another victory. But the 2019 verdict, which did not recognize his death, left the family waiting for what she called the final victory.
In a 2019 interview, Reynafe recalled the difficulty of having no body to bury and the uncertainty of what would happen after the verdict.
She said that if the perpetrators showed remorse, it could at least lessen the weight carried by the families.
Her father's remains, however, have remained missing.
In a separate statement released by GMA Public Affairs in November 2025, she made clear that the fight would not end with the passage of time.
“My father's story is not finished. And as long as I am here, as long as my family breathes, we will keep telling it. We will keep seeking justice. We will keep remembering,” she said.
Giving the 58th a face and a voice
The family's long struggle has found another way to reach the public through “58th,” an animated documentary produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures and directed by Carl Joseph Papa.
The 86-minute film follows Momay's daughter and her continuing fight to have her father officially recognized as the 58th victim of the massacre.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Glaiza de Castro as Reynafe Castillo and the late Ricky Davao as photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay.
They are joined by Mikoy Morales, Marco Masa, Zyren Dela Cruz and Biboy Ramirez.
For Davao, who died in May 2025, the production became his final film role and one of his last cinematic performances before his death. He portrayed the missing photojournalist whose story is at the center of the documentary.
At the end of the film, the production also pays tribute to Davao, dedicating the movie to his memory.
The dedication adds another emotional layer to a film already built around loss, remembrance and the unfinished stories of those who died.
During a question-and-answer session following the film's screening at Cinematheque Centre Davao on November 24, GMA Public Affairs' Ian Simbulan explained that the documentary had been conceptualized years earlier, when the massacre was approaching its fifth anniversary.
The production team initially waited for the court's decision before proceeding with the project, partly to avoid possible legal complications for the production and Momay's family.
Although all 58 victims had their own stories, the filmmakers eventually centered the documentary on Momay because his remains had never been found and his daughter's fight for justice continued.
Simbulan, who serves as the film’s Creative Producer, Creative Director, and Supervising Producer, said Reynafe's courage and persistence inspired the team to tell her story as a representation of other families still seeking justice, particularly those whose loved ones' bodies were never recovered.
“We thought her story could represent the families who continue to seek justice, especially when you don't even have a body,” he said.
Why animation?
For GMA Public Affairs senior vice president Nessa Valdellon, animation was a deliberate choice to introduce the tragedy to a younger audience.
She said the filmmakers recognized that many members of Generation Z were still very young when the massacre happened, with some students they had spoken to being only three or five years old at the time.
Valdellon admitted that convincing young people to watch a film about a massacre could be difficult. But presenting the story through animation, while showcasing the skills of Filipino animators, could encourage a new generation to learn about what happened.
“If you know what happened in your history, you are less likely to repeat the same mistake,” she said.
The film uses different animation styles to distinguish the perspectives and periods being presented.
Valdellon explained that Momay's daughter's memories were depicted in a hazy, almost romanticized style to reflect how she remembered events. The interview portions, based on actual Zoom interviews conducted by Papa, were presented more clearly and directly.
Meanwhile, the sequences depicting the actual crime used black-and-white animation based on more than 600 pages of case documents reviewed by the production team.
The filmmakers also drew from extensive archival footage from GMA News and its public affairs programs.
Simbulan recalled that the production team had to watch raw footage of the retrieval of the victims' bodies before animating the story. The experience was particularly difficult for the animators, some of whom were traumatized by the images.
As a journalist who had covered the massacre, Simbulan said he explained to the team how reporters managed to cover such disturbing events while keeping their emotions in check.
He emphasized that journalists must remember that they are not the story but must communicate the experiences of their subjects to the audience.
The production initially considered blurring some of the graphic images, but the team eventually decided against it after observing the audience's response during the Cinemalaya screenings.
Rather than focusing solely on the graphic nature of the footage, viewers reportedly responded with empathy for the victims.
A memorial slowly being forgotten
Beyond the film's storytelling, the filmmakers also raised concerns about how the massacre itself appears to be fading from public memory.
Simbulan shared that the team visited the actual crime site in Ampatuan, Maguindanao, two days before the November 24 Davao screening.
What they saw was far from the solemn memorial they expected.
He described the road leading to the site as damaged and littered with garbage, while tall grass had grown over the memorial area.
The site does not contain the victims' remains, he clarified, but remains an important place of remembrance.
For Simbulan, the condition of the memorial underscored the importance of preserving the victims' stories.
He recalled a relative of one of the victims who attended an earlier screening in Shangri-La and cried throughout the film, expressing gratitude because she had thought that nobody remembered their family's story anymore.
Through the documentary, Simbulan said, the filmmakers hoped to preserve the victims' stories for future generations until their families finally obtain the justice they seek.
Valdellon, meanwhile, recalled that she initially approached the production with the mindset of an editor, constantly questioning the team's decisions and scrutinizing the film's execution.
It was only when she watched the finished film as an audience member during its Cinemalaya and Shangri-La screenings that she found herself crying.
She said the emotional impact of the story became more apparent after the production work was completed.
Davao students revisit a dark chapter
As the 17th anniversary of the massacre was commemorated, “58th” reached audiences in Davao City through a series of screenings aimed particularly at younger generations.
On November 23, the film was screened at the University of the Philippines Mindanao in the morning and at Ateneo de Davao University in the afternoon. The Ateneo screening also included a forum.
The film was also screened at the Film Development Council of the Philippines' Cinematheque Centre Davao as part of the Dokyumentado: FDCP Documentary Film Festival.
By bringing the story into university campuses and public film spaces, the screenings offered students an opportunity to revisit an event that happened before many of them were old enough to understand its significance.
For a generation that may know the massacre primarily through history books, news archives and anniversary reports, the film puts a human face on the tragedy.
It reminds viewers that the victims were not merely names in a list or numbers in a court decision. They were people who had families to return to, stories to tell and lives that were abruptly taken away.
Remembering is not enough
Seventeen years after the killings, the Ampatuan Massacre remains a painful reminder of the dangers faced by journalists and the consequences of unchecked political power and impunity.
The convictions in 2019 marked a significant milestone, but the unresolved appeals, delayed compensation, and continuing fight for Momay's recognition show how much remains unfinished.
In Davao City, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Davao City chapter and civil society representatives also held a candle-lighting activity and Mass at the Redemptorist Church on November 22 to remember the victims.
The annual remembrance, the legal battle, and the screenings of “58th” all point to the same unfinished responsibility: to remember what happened, demand accountability, and ensure that the tragedy is never repeated.
For the Momay family, however, remembrance carries a more personal weight.
Some families have graves where they can bring flowers and say their prayers. Reynafe's family still has no remains to bury, no final judicial recognition, and no certainty that the truth has been fully acknowledged.
The number 58 has endured in the country's memory for 17 years. But for one daughter, it remains a number she is still fighting to make official.
And until that fight is resolved, the story of the Maguindanao Massacre remains unfinished. RGL
Editor’s Note: The animated documentary film 58th officially began streaming on Prime Video on November 27, 2026, across Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.