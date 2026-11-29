A verdict, but not yet justice

On November 23, 2009, a convoy carrying relatives, supporters, and journalists accompanying the wife of then-Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu was traveling to the Commission on Elections provincial office in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao, to file his certificate of candidacy for governor.

The convoy never reached its destination.

Armed men intercepted the group in Ampatuan town and brought them to Sitio Masalay in Barangay Salman, where the victims were killed. Some of their bodies and vehicles were buried using a backhoe.

Among the 58 victims were 32 journalists and media workers.

The massacre became the deadliest single attack on journalists in recorded history, exposing the dangers of political violence, abuse of power, and the vulnerability of media workers covering elections and local politics.

It took 10 years and one month before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 221 handed down its decision on December 19, 2019.

The court convicted the principal perpetrators and other accused on 57 counts of murder. However, the case involving Momay was treated separately. The accused were acquitted of his alleged murder because the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that he had reached the massacre site and was killed there.

The court's decision left his family outside the judicial recognition granted to the other 57 victims.

The case remains under appeal before the Court of Appeals, with the Momay family continuing to seek judicial recognition of his death.

In August 2026, Reynafe again went to the appellate court with the assistance of the Center for Human Rights and Legal Services (CenterLaw), asking it to recognize her father as the 58th victim.

In November 2026, lawyers for the massacre victims also renewed their call for the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals, including the Momay family's case.

For Reynafe, the long wait has taken its toll.

In an interview, she appealed to the judiciary not to let the families wait any longer.

“Please don't wait until what happened to us happens to you. Please give our case the time and attention it deserves. We have been waiting for so long,” she said.

She also described how some of the victims' relatives had grown old or become ill while waiting for justice.

“There are those who already passed away. Others are bedridden and can no longer get up. Some have to undergo dialysis several times a week. Many are struggling just to get by, yet we continue to wait for the justice we have long been hoping for,” she said.

A daughter's fight for the 58th

For Reynafe, the fight to have her father recognized is not simply about adding another name to a list of victims.

It is about acknowledging a life taken and a family left without the opportunity to properly mourn.

In her speech during the Philippine premiere of “58th” at the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on August 13, she described the film as something much more personal than a documentary.

“For many, this is a documentary. But for me, it is part of my life. It is my family's story. It is the story of my parent, whose life was taken in the Maguindanao massacre, along with 57 others whose dreams, voices, and futures were stolen far too soon,” she said, as reported by MindaNews.

She also reminded audiences that behind every number was a person who had a family, a livelihood, and dreams for the future.

“Justice is not only about court decisions,” she said. “It is about refusing to let history fade into silence. It is about ensuring that future generations know what happened and why it should never happen again.”

Her fight began in 2009, when she sought to have her father included in the case as the 58th victim.

In 2012, when his name was finally included in the roster of victims, she considered it another victory. But the 2019 verdict, which did not recognize his death, left the family waiting for what she called the final victory.

In a 2019 interview, Reynafe recalled the difficulty of having no body to bury and the uncertainty of what would happen after the verdict.

She said that if the perpetrators showed remorse, it could at least lessen the weight carried by the families.

Her father's remains, however, have remained missing.

In a separate statement released by GMA Public Affairs in November 2025, she made clear that the fight would not end with the passage of time.

“My father's story is not finished. And as long as I am here, as long as my family breathes, we will keep telling it. We will keep seeking justice. We will keep remembering,” she said.