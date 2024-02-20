A milestone partnership

AdDU sports has secured its first major benefactor in BBQ Boss, which will sponsor the basketball and volleyball teams across the college and junior high school units.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing ceremony, held on February 13, 2024, at the Xavier Hall, CCFC, brought together notable figures, including University President Fr. Karel San Juan, SJ, and BBQ Boss President Joshua Barrientos, to formalize the partnership.

Barrientos, a proud alumnus of Batch 2017 from the Junior High School Unit, said that the corporate collaboration is also his way of giving back to his alma mater to which he is grateful.

His connection to AdDU sports runs deep, having personally experienced the transformative power of sports during his student years.

Now, as president of BBQ Boss, he views this sponsorship as a poignant opportunity to reciprocate the support and guidance he once received.

It was his long-cherished dream to be able to support and give back to the program that played a pivotal role in shaping his character and providing him with invaluable life lessons.

The partnership between BBQ Boss and AdDU Sports demonstrates the strong bond between alumni and Ateneo de Davao University. It goes beyond financial support, reflecting shared values and goals that unite both individuals and institutions in a spirit of generosity and community.

Ateneo de Davao University values alum collaborations, acknowledging them as invaluable partners in fostering excellence and integrity. It inspires the AdDU community, reminding us of the significant impact individuals can make by giving back and investing in future generations.

The partnership carries the aspirations of athletes, coaches, and supporters, shaping the future of sports at Ateneo de Davao University and fostering opportunities for personal growth, teamwork, and triumph.