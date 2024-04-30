A must-win game for TNT Tropang Giga vs Converge FiberXers on May 1

"Hopefully, sana, makuha namin ang panalo (Hopefully, we will get the win)," he said.

Glenn Khobuntin, who hails from Cagayan de Oro City, underscored the team's need to focus on defense for the upcoming game.

Khobuntin, in a separate interview, said: "Preparasyon namo sa game, especially sa

defense kay yun pina ka lax sa team namo karon. Hinaut ungta ma perform namo among defense, mudaug mi, para makasaka sad among standing (Our preparation is centered on defense, which has been our weakest point. We aim to improve our defense to win and boost our standing). Let's see what happens."

Coach Chot Reyes's message to the team, according to Castro during a press conference, is to stay focused on one game at a time without distractions.

"The number one goal is to win the championship," he added.

Khobuntin echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the team's inconsistency but emphasizing their commitment to a game-by-game approach.

"Ang pressure nandyan parati. Yun nga up and down kami. Look forward namin, one game at a time. Next game yun ang focus namin (The pressure is always there. We are up and down. We look forward to playing one game at a time. The next game is our focus)."

Currently, the TNT Tropang Giga share third place with NLEX Road Warriors and Magnolia Chicken Timplados, each holding a 5-4 record.

The undefeated San Miguel Beermen (9-0) lead the standings, followed by Barangay Ginebra (7-3).

Castro and Khobuntin were joined by injured TNT player Poy Erram and Gryann Mendoza as well as Davao City-based retired Magnolia Hotshots player Peter June (PJ) "The Scoring Apostle" Simon for the PLDT Home’s Fiber Fastbreak meet and greet with fans at the Gaisano Mall of Davao on Saturday afternoon, April 27. MLSA