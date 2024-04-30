Davao

A must-win game for TNT Tropang Giga vs Converge FiberXers on May 1

MEET AND GREET. Talk N' Text (TNT) Tropang Giga players Jayson "The Blur" Castro, right, Glenn Khobuntin, center, injured Poy Erram, second from right, and Gryann Mendoza, left, along with Davao City-based retired Magnolia Hotshots player Peter June (PJ) "The Scoring Apostle" Simon, second from left pose for a photo-op in a meet and greet with Davao media on Saturday, April 27, at the VIP Room of The Royal Mandaya Hotel. Later, they engaged with fans at the Gaisano Mall of Davao, hosted by PLDT Home’s Fiber Fastbreak. ARJOY CENIZA

The TNT Tropang Giga faces a crucial game against the Converge FiberXers on Wednesday, May 1, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

TNT's seasoned point guard Jayson Castro, in an interview with SunStar Davao at the sidelines of an intimate gathering with Davao City media on Saturday, April 27, at the VIP Room of The Royal Mandaya Hotel, said, "It's a must-win for us. Once panalo kami dun, I think pasok kami sa playoffs (Once we win there, I think we will enter the playoffs)."

Castro recalled their victory against the FiberXers during the Commissioner's Cup but highlighted the challenge of the all-Filipino conference.

SIGNED. Jayson Castro of TNT Tropang Giga shows the autographed photo cards for the PLDT Home’s Fiber Fastbreak fans meet and greet at the Gaisano Mall of Davao set on Saturday afternoon, April 27. ARJOY CENIZA

"Hopefully, sana, makuha namin ang panalo (Hopefully, we will get the win)," he said.

Glenn Khobuntin, who hails from Cagayan de Oro City, underscored the team's need to focus on defense for the upcoming game.

Khobuntin, in a separate interview, said: "Preparasyon namo sa game, especially sa 

defense kay yun pina ka lax sa team namo karon. Hinaut ungta ma perform namo among defense, mudaug mi, para makasaka sad among standing (Our preparation is centered on defense, which has been our weakest point. We aim to improve our defense to win and boost our standing). Let's see what happens."

Coach Chot Reyes's message to the team, according to Castro during a press conference, is to stay focused on one game at a time without distractions. 

"The number one goal is to win the championship," he added.

Khobuntin echoed this sentiment, acknowledging the team's inconsistency but emphasizing their commitment to a game-by-game approach.

"Ang pressure nandyan parati. Yun nga up and down kami. Look forward namin, one game at a time. Next game yun ang focus namin (The pressure is always there. We are up and down. We look forward to playing one game at a time. The next game is our focus)."

Currently, the TNT Tropang Giga share third place with NLEX Road Warriors and Magnolia Chicken Timplados, each holding a 5-4 record. 

The undefeated San Miguel Beermen (9-0) lead the standings, followed by Barangay Ginebra (7-3).

Castro and Khobuntin were joined by injured TNT player Poy Erram and Gryann Mendoza as well as Davao City-based retired Magnolia Hotshots player Peter June (PJ) "The Scoring Apostle" Simon for the PLDT Home’s Fiber Fastbreak meet and greet with fans at the Gaisano Mall of Davao on Saturday afternoon, April 27. MLSA

