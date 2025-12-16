A. O. Smith marks 150 years, expands footprint in PH

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), a 150-year-old American brand and a global leader in water heating and water treatment solutions, continues to expand its presence in the Philippines, a market it has served for 26 years since 1999.

Founded in 1874, A. O. Smith began as a small machine shop in Milwaukee and has since evolved into one of the world’s most respected names in water heating technology. Its long-standing heritage is built on engineering innovation, reliability, and superior product performance.

Today, A. O. Smith employs more than 12,700 individuals across operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, with a broad product portfolio that includes water heating products, water treatment products, and air purifiers. A. O. Smith’s products are marketed in more than 60 countries around the world.