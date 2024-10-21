A peek inside Netflix’s ‘Outside’

Netflix PhilippinesSid is aware of the buzz surrounding the film but hopes it’s not just hype. “The thing is, the movie’s so personal. However everybody takes it doesn’t matter anymore. Whatever is your opinion about the film, that’s you. We spent our blood and tears into [making] it that it almost doesn’t matter what you guys think because we love what we did,” he adds with a chuckle, “We’re just people trying to make a vision–our director’s vision–and we did it as honestly as we could.” The actor happily brought his mother on stage, actress Bing Pimentel, who appears in an important role in the film.

For Beauty, who grew up on a farm, getting into Iris’s character was not difficult, nor did she feel pressured by the initial positive reaction to their trailer, “It was close to my heart. (...) I read the script and realized I don’t really need to prepare but trust my director and his direction because the script is really beautifully written.”

Young actor Marco, who plays the family’s firstborn son Josh, tackled the lock-in taping from a different perspective, “One of the challenges is my school. I have to do my homework, my performance tests away from school. And then, nalayo ako sa family ko. Na-homesick ako, but thankfully, sila ‘yung kasama ko. I am really comfortable with them.”

However for him, one of the perks of doing the lock-in taping in Negros was how it helped him focus on his character: “Gusto ko ihiwalay ‘yung bonding ng family sa work. Nagkaroon ako ng second family.” Marco expressed how honored he was to be part of such a great film and thanked Direk Carlo for choosing him.

The dialogue was preceded by a discussion from Netflix Philippines’ Content Lead, Vitto Lazatin, who thanked everyone for attending the landmark event for horror titles on the platform: “It’s a milestone for us in our ongoing mission to entertain the world. We’re extremely passionate about it; trying to find the best Filipino stories and bringing it to our platform.” Vitto highlighted Netflix’s original Filipino titles from this year and proudly continued, “Naniniwala kami na ang kwentong Pinoy ay kakaiba, ang kwentong Pinoy ay maganda, at ang kwentong Pinoy ay dapat ipamahagi sa mundo.” In keeping with this milestone, OUTSIDE will be available in 32 languages upon launch.