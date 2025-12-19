A Santorini-inspired getaway in Indonesia

RISING above the coastal town of Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, The Loccal Collection Hotel offers a Santorini-inspired retreat overlooking the Flores Sea. Characterized by whitewashed architecture, soft curves, and sweeping ocean views, the hotel brings Mediterranean-style elegance into a tropical island setting.

Guests at The Loccal Collection Hotel can enjoy panoramic infinity pools, scenic sunset viewpoints, and thoughtfully designed accommodations that range from stylish rooms to suites and villas—some featuring private plunge pools. The hotel also offers spa and wellness experiences, a fitness center, and on-site dining that highlights fresh local and international cuisine, making it an ideal setting for relaxation, romantic escapes, and leisure stays.

Blending international design with local Indonesian character, the hotel has become one of Labuan Bajo’s most distinctive hospitality landmarks, while its elevated location places guests close to the town’s key attractions.