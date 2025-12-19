A Santorini-inspired getaway in Indonesia

RISING above the coastal town of Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, The Loccal Collection Hotel offers a Santorini-inspired retreat overlooking the Flores Sea. Characterized by whitewashed architecture, soft curves, and sweeping ocean views, the hotel brings Mediterranean-style elegance into a tropical island setting.
Guests at The Loccal Collection Hotel can enjoy panoramic infinity pools, scenic sunset viewpoints, and thoughtfully designed accommodations that range from stylish rooms to suites and villas—some featuring private plunge pools. The hotel also offers spa and wellness experiences, a fitness center, and on-site dining that highlights fresh local and international cuisine, making it an ideal setting for relaxation, romantic escapes, and leisure stays.
Blending international design with local Indonesian character, the hotel has become one of Labuan Bajo’s most distinctive hospitality landmarks, while its elevated location places guests close to the town’s key attractions.
Beyond its iconic design, Labuan Bajo is known as the main gateway to Komodo National Park, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the natural habitat of the Komodo dragon. Visitors can explore nearby islands such as Padar Island and Pink Beach, enjoy snorkeling and diving in clear waters, or join scenic island-hopping and sunset cruise tours.
The destination also offers spa and wellness experiences outside the hotel, fresh seafood dining, cultural village visits, and opportunities to explore local markets. These activities allow travelers to enjoy both adventure and relaxation while experiencing the rich natural and cultural landscape of eastern Indonesia.
Labuan Bajo is accessible via Komodo International Airport (LBJ), with regular domestic flights from major Indonesian hubs such as Jakarta and Bali. The airport is located just a short drive from the town center and key hotels, including The Loccal Collection Hotel.
Labuan Bajo can be reached via connecting flights from Manila to Jakarta or Manila to Denpasar (Bali), followed by a short domestic flight from Bali to Labuan Bajo. Travel is made even more convenient as Indonesia grants visa-free entry for up to 30 days to ASEAN member country passport holders, including the Philippines, for tourism purposes.
For travelers seeking a destination that combines striking architecture, natural wonders, and refined hospitality, Labuan Bajo offers an experience unlike any other. With the Santorini-inspired charm of The Loccal Collection Hotel and the extraordinary landscapes that surround it, the destination invites visitors to see Indonesia from a new perspective.
It is a place where dramatic sunsets, ocean horizons, and unforgettable journeys come together—an ideal escape for those ready to explore beyond the ordinary. PR/Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City