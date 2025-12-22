A season that moves

Giving that feels personal

At the heart of the campaign are the Light the World Giving Machines on the third floor of Abreeza Ayala Malls. The bright red, vending machine–style kiosks draw attention at once. Instead of snacks, they offer a chance to give.

With a few taps and a simple payment, mallgoers can donate items that directly support local charities. Beneficiaries include the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center, which provides meals and nutrition assistance; House of Hope Foundation, which supports children undergoing cancer treatment; and SOS Children’s Village, which cares for children without parental support. Donations go straight to these partner organizations.

What begins as a playful interaction quickly becomes an act of service. The Giving Machines make generosity concrete and easy, reinforcing the idea that giving can be both joyful and meaningful. The project forms part of the global #LightTheWorld campaign of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which promotes acts of kindness during the Christmas season.