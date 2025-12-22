A season that moves

IN Davao City this holiday season, Christmas is unfolding beyond lights, carols, and crowded shopping aisles. It shows up in quieter moments, when generosity slips into daily life, and kindness becomes part of ordinary routines.
Across the city, Light the World Christmas initiatives are turning the season into a shared movement of giving. From interactive donation kiosks inside a busy mall to free jeepney rides on familiar routes, the efforts invite Dabawenyos to take part in Christmas not just as spectators, but as partners in compassion and community.
Giving that feels personal
At the heart of the campaign are the Light the World Giving Machines on the third floor of Abreeza Ayala Malls. The bright red, vending machine–style kiosks draw attention at once. Instead of snacks, they offer a chance to give.
With a few taps and a simple payment, mallgoers can donate items that directly support local charities. Beneficiaries include the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center, which provides meals and nutrition assistance; House of Hope Foundation, which supports children undergoing cancer treatment; and SOS Children’s Village, which cares for children without parental support. Donations go straight to these partner organizations.
What begins as a playful interaction quickly becomes an act of service. The Giving Machines make generosity concrete and easy, reinforcing the idea that giving can be both joyful and meaningful. The project forms part of the global #LightTheWorld campaign of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which promotes acts of kindness during the Christmas season.
Kindness on the road
The spirit of giving also reached the streets through the Light the World Free Jeepney Ride Campaign. From December 15 to 20, selected jeepneys along routes including Maa Avenue, Indangan, and Route 4 offered passengers free rides.
For many commuters, the gesture delivered more than short-term financial relief. It turned an everyday trip into a shared moment of goodwill, a reminder that generosity can appear even in the most routine parts of the day.
Christmas in motion
Together, the Giving Machines and free jeepney rides reflect a Christmas rooted in action rather than spectacle. They bring the season’s message into malls, onto busy roads, and into the rhythm of daily life.
In a city where Christmas is shaped by faith and family, the Light the World initiatives offer a modern expression of timeless values. They show that joy grows when it is shared, that kindness does not have to be grand to matter, and that the true spirit of the season lies in lifting others.
As Davao marks the holidays, the movement offers a quiet reminder: some of the most meaningful journeys this Christmas are not measured in distance, but in kindness—and they are best taken together. “Your gift becomes a smile and a reminder that love still lights the world,” said Sister Nerissa Batiao of the Archdiocesan Nourishment Center. GCG