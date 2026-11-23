LOOKING for giant trees, festive atmosphere, and a whole lot of holiday magic? Discover how your most-loved SM malls in Mindanao tell a different Christmas story, all for you!
From dazzling holiday spectacles to cosmic wonderlands, Christmas is experienced distinctly through unique holiday interpretations at SM malls across Mindanao.
SM City Davao
The journey begins in Davao City, where Christmas takes on a charming London-inspired flair at SM City Davao.
The mall’s grand “Sparkling Holidays” centerpiece at The Annex Event Center features a 30-foot Christmas Tree, decked with bright jewels and festive lights, sparkling tall alongside the red double decker bus, grand terminal, and telephone booth for a Christmas in London experience. At the mall's expansion wing, another Christmas centerpiece brings extra holiday cheer, dazzling high amid the wonderful Liverpool-inspired landscape. All of these set the backdrop for an ultimate holiday shopping experience at your favorite brands.
SM Lanang
SM Lanang brightens up Davao City’s North with its 55-foot “Dazzling Holidays” tree, adorned with radiant jewels, crystals, and over a thousand ornaments and decorative lights. Framing the grand display are 22-foot and 16-foot pearlized reindeer and a canopy of 12 sparkling hanging trees floating over the Atrium, transforming the space into a dazzling holiday fantasy.
The mall's iconic dancing and musical fountain at the North Wing Grounds also gets a festive makeover with the launch of the “A Splash of Holiday Sparkles: Water and Lights Show” on November 7, 2026, as part of SM Supermalls’ nationwide 12 Weeks of Iconic Christmas campaign.
SM City CDO Uptown
SM City CDO Uptown unveils Christmas with its enchanting Northern Winter Lights, transforming the mall into a magical holiday wonderland filled with dazzling illuminations, festive charm, and heartwarming experiences.
Inspired by the captivating beauty of a northern winter, this spectacular Christmas centerpiece celebrates the spirit of joy, togetherness, and meaningful traditions, offering families and friends a beautiful setting to create cherished memories.
SM CDO Downtown
SM CDO Downtown features an enchanting holiday spectacle with majestic Larger-Than-Life Winter Wolves ushering in Santa Claus and his magnificent sleigh into a dazzling winter wonderland. Inspired by the charm of winter fairy tales, the centerpiece celebrates loyalty, togetherness, and belonging, reminding guests that the true spirit of Christmas is found in moments shared with loved ones. Surrounded by sparkling lights and festive displays, the attraction provides a welcoming space for families and friends to celebrate traditions and create lasting memories.
SM City Butuan
“A Cosmic Holiday” season also awaits at SM City Butuan, drawing inspiration from the wonders of the universe and the warmth of togetherness. More than a traditional Christmas centerpiece, the tree takes shoppers on a journey through the cosmos, featuring planet-inspired ornaments, shimmering stars, moonstone and opal-inspired decorations, and glowing rings resembling planetary orbits. With BT-1 and his cosmic companions bringing the display to life, the centerpiece transforms the Mall Atrium into a radiant universe of holiday wonder.
SM City Gensan
A world of wonder comes alive with every sparkling detail at SM City General Santos.
SM City General Santos’ “An Enchanting Christmas Wonder” highlights awakened fairies, unleashing a wave of sparkling enchantment that brings the entire forest to life. With their magical powers, they illuminate the magnificent Christmas tree, transforming the Jewel Forest into a breathtaking spectacle of light, color, and festive wonder. Joined by the dwarves and the forest's magical creatures, everyone celebrates the triumphant return of Christmas magic—a heartwarming reminder that the true beauty of Christmas lies in hope, togetherness, and the joy of sharing magical moments.
SM City Zamboanga
SM City Zamboanga takes shoppers and families on an enchanting journey into an underwater world with Jewels of the Sea, a breathtaking Christmas centerpiece inspired by the city's deep connection to the sea and the wonder of the festive season.
At the heart of the display stands a majestic 40-foot Christmas tree adorned with shimmering corals, opalescent shells, pearls, crystals, and radiant sea treasures in hues of aquamarine, soft pink, deep purple, and rich gold. Designed as a captivating underwater palace, the tree reflects the beauty and richness of the ocean that surrounds Zamboanga, transforming the mall into a magical holiday destination.
SM City Mindpro
SM City Mindpro transforms the mall into a sparkling world of holiday joy with its Magical Carousel, adorned with shimmering lights, radiant gems, and elegant carousel-inspired details. The tree reflects the warmth, happiness, and cherished traditions that make Christmas truly special.
A Maxed-Out Holiday Awaits at SM Malls in Mindanao
Make your every Christmas gala to the max as SM malls in Mindanao bring in the joy of the season with surprise carolers, Santa sightings, family-friendly activities, and exclusive holiday deals, making it easier to shop for gifts and prepare for the merry celebrations ahead.
SM’s newest cutesy plushies Maki, Matty, Sera, and Shasha also continue the tradition of spreading cheers to children who need a little extra holiday magic through the Besties of Joy campaign. For only P380, shoppers get to keep one plush toy while the other is donated to a child when they purchase a Bestie of Joy until December 25. PR