A taste of Davao

LONG before sunrise, Davao City is already stirring.

Fresh pandesal fills the air with the sweet aroma of bread from neighborhood bakeries, while vendors unload crates of tropical fruit at Bankerohan Market and Magsaysay Park.

Morning brings a gentler rhythm to the city’s markets. Vendors serve puto maya, sticky rice steamed with coconut milk and ginger and wrapped in banana leaves. Locals pair it with hot chocolate made from tablea, traditional cacao tablets produced from locally grown beans.

Rich and slightly bitter, the drink offers a taste of why Davao has earned a reputation as the Philippines’ Cacao Capital.

The city’s cacao culture also complements its growing specialty coffee scene. High-altitude Arabica beans from the slopes of Mount Apo fuel local micro-roasters and baristas, who bring out notes of berries, florals, and sugarcane in carefully brewed cups.

For a quick breakfast, there is pastil — steamed rice topped with seasoned shredded chicken and wrapped in a warm banana leaf. Affordable and filling, it feeds everyone from students to office workers.

These foods tell a bigger story.

Davao’s food offers a window into Mindanao, bringing together ingredients, traditions, and influences from across the region. From fine-dining kitchens to neighborhood carinderias, cooks make the most of fresh ingredients brought to market each day.

The king of fruits

No food story about Davao is complete without durian.

Known as the “king of fruits,” durian appears everywhere during harvest season, from busy markets to roadside stalls. Its strong aroma and spiky shell may challenge first-time visitors, but for many Dabawenyos, it is a beloved part of life in the city.

Its creamy flesh has a rich, distinctive sweetness. Local businesses also turn the fruit into ice cream, candies, milkshakes, and pastries for those who prefer a milder introduction.

Durian is only part of Davao’s tropical bounty. Pomelo offers a refreshing citrus bite, mangosteen balances sweetness with a light tang, while marang has soft, custard-like flesh.

When the city eats at night

As sunset approaches, Davao’s food scene shifts.

The night market along Roxas Avenue comes alive as vendors light their stalls and crowds gather over local food and drinks.

Nearby grills send smoke into the evening air as tuna jaw, or panga, and tuna belly cook over hot coals. Brushed with soy sauce, calamansi and oil, the fish develops a crisp, savory exterior while staying juicy inside.

Along the coast, kinilaw offers a fresh alternative. Raw tuna is dressed with vinegar or calamansi juice and tossed with ginger, red onion and chili for a bright, sharp dish that reflects Davao’s connection to the sea.

For late-night comfort, steaming bowls of balbacua and bulca chong offer slow-cooked beef, tender meat, and the warm flavors of ginger, lemongrass, and annatto.

More than a meal

Behind Davao’s food culture is a long history shaped by its indigenous and Moro communities. The city’s 11 ethnolinguistic tribes have passed down traditions of farming, fishing, and food preparation that remain part of its identity.

But what makes Davao’s food memorable is not simply what grows here or how it is cooked. It is how people share it.

Food brings families together, welcomes visitors, and turns ordinary moments into occasions.

Every bite carries a sense of place — a generous landscape and a culture that invites people in.

To eat in Davao is to share in a story that continues to unfold.

The city does not simply serve food.

It invites everyone to the table. MMC