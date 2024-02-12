A tragedy waiting to happen

Masara a 'No Build Zone'

However, these stories of the survivors would have not been here should the concerned government agencies, officials, and even the residents have followed the advisory of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau in the Davao Region (MGB-Davao).

During the Budyong Online held on February 10, MGB-Davao revealed that Barangay Masara has been assessed to be a "No Build Zone" since 2008.

The bureau's Geosciences Division Chief, Beverly Mae M. Brebante revealed that as early as 2008, Barangay Masara was already identified as a critical area.

"In 2008, we all know na nagkaroon na po ng ganitong klaseng paghulog ng lupa at covered part na po ng barangay Masara, yung original na barangay Masara dati, that is why it was already recommended na maging "No Build Zone" na siya (that there was this kind of deluge of earth, and it covered part of the barangay Masara, the original Barangay Masara before, that is why it was already recommended to be a "No Build Zone)," Brebante said.

Brebante said that Barangay Masara's land is mostly made of up volcaniclastics, or in the word of the official, "ito yung mga bato dati na sa pagputok ng mga bulkan (this was previously rocks that after volcanic eruptions it became) easily withered and eroded."

Volcaniclastics, according to Collins Dictionary, is composed mainly of "fragments of volcanic origin, as agglomerate, tuff, and certain other rocks."

Despite a "No Build Zone", Masara is not only home to many residents, but also to barangay halls, schools, and even small- and large-scale mining companies.

In fact, the operation of one of the largest mining companies in the country is located in Masara.

"As early as January, we have already experiencing the impacts of our shear line, that was on January 15 to 19, around that week, then it was followed by the trough of LPA on the later part of January, during this time the whole region nakaranas ng pag-ulan (experienced continuous rainfall) and naturally ang ating mga lupa dito sa (our land here in the) region, especially in Davao de Oro, particularly in Masara... masyado na pong basa (too wet) and saturated ... and of course pag ganyan na po ang kalagayan ng ating kalupaan madali na po itong bumigay (if that is already the condition of our soil then it would easily give in)," the bureau's official said.

Where the buck should be

The bureau's Geosciences Division Chief also revealed that after the 2008 landslide, they always go back to the area and give updates about the situation to the concerned government offices.

"Always po nating nakikita na nagpro-progress po, kumbaga may mga active na paghulog mismo diyan sa exact area po kung saan nangyari itong landslide (We always find the area to be progressing, meaning there is active falling of soil in the area where the landslide exactly occurred)," Brebante said.

She also said the bureau had provided listings of barangays down to the puroks which are identified as as areas highly to very highly vulnerable to landslide and even to flooding.

"And in fact, Masara was already part of that list even prior to the landslide, mga January namin na advisory... Hindi po tayo naka-prepare masyado (We haven't prepared much) so that's why ito po yung (this is the) impact nong ating pangyayari (of what happened)," she said.