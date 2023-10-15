A1 sends audience back to the late 90s

THE iconic boy band A1, composed of members Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Paul Marazzi, known for their hit songs in the late 90s and early 2000s, electrified the Davao stage with their 'TWENTY FIVE' tour.

The exciting concert happened on Thursday evening, October 12, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang, Davao City.

A1 enthralled the Dabawenyos with their sweet voices, and as they started to sing, a wave of nostalgia flowed inside the venue sparking mixed emotions. Everyone was elated when the group hit the first note.

The boy band set the stage burning with their thrilling performance of "Same Old Brand New You" and "Summertime of Our Lives," to the applause of the entire crowd.

The audience jammed by singing to the classic hit songs of A1 including "One Last Song," "Heaven By Your Side," "Everytime," and many more, making the venue explode in screams and applause.

Everyone felt a strong connection to these songs as they brought back memories from the days of the past.