A1 sends audience back to the late 90s

THE iconic boy band A1, composed of members Ben Adams, Christian Ingebrigtsen, Mark Read, and Paul Marazzi, known for their hit songs in the late 90s and early 2000s, electrified the Davao stage with their 'TWENTY FIVE' tour.
The exciting concert happened on Thursday evening, October 12, 2023, at the SMX Convention Center in SM Lanang, Davao City.
A1 enthralled the Dabawenyos with their sweet voices, and as they started to sing, a wave of nostalgia flowed inside the venue sparking mixed emotions. Everyone was elated when the group hit the first note.
The boy band set the stage burning with their thrilling performance of "Same Old Brand New You" and "Summertime of Our Lives," to the applause of the entire crowd.
The audience jammed by singing to the classic hit songs of A1 including "One Last Song," "Heaven By Your Side," "Everytime," and many more, making the venue explode in screams and applause.
Everyone felt a strong connection to these songs as they brought back memories from the days of the past.
The group also treated the audience to their latest single, 'Call Me When You Land,' released on October 6, and made everyone ‘kilig’ inside the concert venue. Their new single is part of their new album, which commemorates their 25th anniversary as a band.
Each member of the group narrated how happy they were to be on stage with the Dabawenyos and how much they missed playing live during the show. They talked passionately about their previous trip to the Philippines, which had been 23 years earlier.
If you thought they would perform only their hits at the concert, they surprised the audience with a lovely medley, showcasing iconic tunes from their era. The medley included a series of hits from the 'Backstreet Boys,' and to everyone's delight, they even belted out a popular 'One Direction' song, sending the entire venue into a different kind of excitement.
The group even pulled a prank by leaving the stage as if the concert had already concluded, without performing some of their hit songs, including "Like A Rose," "Take On Me," and "Learn To Fly."
The crowd erupted with shouts, calling for more songs or specifically requesting "Like A Rose." The lights were dimmed, creating the illusion that the concert had ended. Then, a single note from "Like A Rose" played, and the entire audience burst into excitement as the group returned to the stage to perform the much-loved song.
A1 never fails to make everyone feel like they did back in the days. The night truly felt like a journey to the late 90s and early 2000s, with everyone reliving their teenage years. It wasn't just a nostalgic concert; it was a time machine that made us all feel like teenagers again. AJA