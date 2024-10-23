Ababa seizes control amid rainy conditions

BACOLOD — Dabawenya Sarah Ababa showcased her mental toughness and technical precision in the opening round of the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic, producing a gutsy two-under 68 to claim a three-stroke lead over Daniella Uy here on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Tackling the rain-soaked former Marapara layout, which stretched beyond its listed 6,166 yards, the Davao City golfer demonstrated the resilience needed to navigate the course's challenges, heightened by relentless rain from a tropical depression.

The adverse weather softened fairways and greens, lengthening the course and testing the players' stamina, strategy, and focus. Despite the harsh conditions, Ababa rose to the occasion with poise and accuracy.

"I didn't focus on the course conditions. I just aimed to stay consistent," said Ababa in Filipino, whose back-to-back birdies from No. 14 complemented her solid start of two birdies in the first five holes, offsetting bogeys on Nos. 9 and 11.

"Everything clicked – my tee shots to putting. My dad-caddie, who helped read the greens, was a big help," she added.

Ababa credited her father, former Tour stalwart Edgar Ababa, for the advantage his caddying provided in reading the tough greens.

"We’re used to playing in these conditions, but having my dad with me on the course is a big edge," added Ababa, the two-time winner at Apo and Iloilo this year.

Meanwhile, Uy, winner in Bacolod last week, tried to challenge Ababa for early control, particularly on the front nine. However, after a par game at the back, she faltered with three bogeys in her last nine holes despite two birdies, finishing with a 71, three strokes off the pace.

"There were some mistakes, but my short game saved me today. Honestly, the weather didn’t bother me too much. In international tours, we’ve played in heavier rain," said Uy, who emphasized the importance of staying focused:

"I need to stay committed to my shots on this course," she said.

Florence Bisera and Gretchen Villacencio carded 72s to sit tied for third, while Harmie Constantino took solo fifth with a 73. Jiwon Lee, Mikha Fortuna, and Chanelle Avaricio followed with 74s, while Princess Superal and Mafy Singson had a rougher start with 76s.

Chihiro Ikeda and Laurea Duque posted 77s, while Marvi Monsalve and Apple Fudolin rounded out the day’s scoring with 78s, all hoping to mount a comeback in the second round of the P1 million championship presented by Negros Electric and Power Corp.

Bisera, who also drew confidence from her father-caddie Reynaldo, found success in her driving, woods, and irons, saying, "My putting really clicked today, and I was able to save a lot of pars."

Villacencio, recovering from an injury sustained in Iloilo, expressed satisfaction with her round, noting her improved form compared to her 14th-place finish in Bacolod last week. "I’m playing with more confidence now," said Villacencio, one of the few players who did not make any club adjustments despite the challenging conditions. "It’s better to play short here and aim just before the green."

With the leaderboard tight and the weather adding an extra layer of difficulty, the next two rounds promise to be highly competitive as players adapt and strategize to make their move toward the championship. PR