Abandoned car in Sasa causes bomb scare

AN ABANDONED sedan triggered a brief bomb scare in Sasa, Davao City, on Saturday morning, August 16, 2025, but police later confirmed that the vehicle posed no threat.

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reported that the car, a Hyundai Accent bearing plate number UQU 239, was discovered around 6 a.m. along Kilometer 10 near Legaspi Oil in Sasa. The incident was first reported to authorities by Central 911, which raised suspicions that the vehicle might contain an explosive device.

Responding officers immediately cordoned off the area and conducted verification. After inspection, police confirmed that no bomb or hazardous material was found inside the vehicle, which was later determined to have been simply abandoned by its owner.

A motorist interviewed by police said he saw the driver of the sedan alight from the vehicle at around 5 a.m. to relieve himself before walking away toward an unknown direction. The driver’s identity has not yet been established.

Authorities said the incident caused temporary concern among motorists and nearby residents, highlighting the public’s heightened vigilance amid reports of security threats.

DCPO officials assured the public that the situation had been resolved and that the abandoned vehicle no longer poses a risk. Investigators are now working to trace the owner of the car and determine why it was left at the roadside. DEF