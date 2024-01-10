ABC president urges Dabawenyos to respect barangay officials

THE newly-elected Association of Barangay Captain (ABC) President-Davao City Chapter encourages Dabawenyos to respect their barangay officials.

January Duterte, in her speech on Tuesday morning, January 9, 2024 at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, said that if each constituent of every barangay in the city respects their barangay officials both parties could achieve their goals.

"To the constituents of each barangay in the city, I urge you to treat your barangay officials with respect to build a strong team and be effective partners to reach our goal," she said.

She emphasized that their work as Punong Barangay may seem easy but it is especially challenging when some of the residents are not cooperating with the barangay officials.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind my fellow Punong Barangays, to treat one another with respect and fairness, knowing that their views and decisions are equally important and valued,” January said.

Apart from respect, she also asked her fellow officials to treat one another fairly.

Meanwhile, January expressed her gratitude to the barangay officials who voted for her, the residents of Catalunan Grande, and her family. She said that she will not waste the trust that is given to her and that it will serve as a motivation for her to serve.

On the same day, Councilors Duterte and Edgar Ibuyan Jr. took their oath of office as chair and co-chair of the Committee on Government Enterprises and Privatization. The oath-taking was administered by Vice Mayor Melchor Quitain.

January is the wife of Davao City First District Representative Paolo “Pulong” Duterte and the Catalunan Grande Barangay Captain. She also served as ABC president in 2013 after running unopposed. RGP