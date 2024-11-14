Abdon eyes repeat Mabuhay Miles bid

RYAN Abdon is bracing for a tough challenge to repeat as the Philippine Airlines (PAL) 28th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament overall champion on Thursday when a full field of 350 players answers the shotgun start of the elite tournament at the Midlands and Highlands courses in Tagaytay.

"I just hope that I get lucky again, although I am playing very well lately," the 68-year-old Abdon said, meaning every word of it since he just scored the second ace of his career last Nov. 6, 2024, at hole No. 4 of Riviera's Langer course using a pitching wedge from 140 yards.

Winning this tournament last year was one of the biggest in Abdon's career, and he has wasted no time in getting himself the most decent shot he could with his division playing the championship, well-manicured Midlands layout.

"I'm still trying to get a practice round in, just in time for the tournament," said Abdon, who, incidentally, triumphed last year at Orchard on Nov. 6. "I have been lucky with that date lately."

Crack players from the most valued client list of the country's flag carrier will be seeing action, with the tournament expected to go down the wire again like last year when an eagle became the marginal shot for Abdon.

Incidentally, a brand-new Mercedes Benz car, Mabuhay Miles points worth 116,000--enough for a business class ticket to the United States--two brand new golf carts from Get Go, Epic Rewards points worth 250,000 from Newport World Resorts, and P100,000 of Casino Play Credits from Okada are all being staked for hole-in-one prizes on all par-3s of the two layouts.

PAL president Capt. Stanley K. Ng will hit one of the ceremonial drives at the Midlands to usher in the 18-hole championship, easily one of the best-attended corporate golf tournaments in the country as PAL gives thanks to its most loyal fliers.

The 28th staging of the 18-hole tournament is supported by Hole-In-One sponsors Mercedes Benz Philippines, Okada Manila, Newport World Resorts, Get Go’s Golf Cart, and Philippine Airlines.

Diamond sponsors include Mastercard and Nustar Resort and Casino, while HSBC is a Platinum sponsor.

Joining the event as Gold sponsors are PNB, Megaworld Hotel and Resorts, Seda Hotels, Tumi, and Asian Journal. Silver sponsors include The Farm at San Benito, Tanduay Distillery, Asia Brewery, Marivent Hotels & Resorts Inc./Las Casas Filipina de Acuzar, SMAC, Converge ICT Solutions Inc., Seafood City, ETON PROPERTIES PHILIPPINES, INC., MICROWINE/Liquor Kingdom Trading, LA CONDESSA/Global8 Finance Corp., The Travel Club and Hertz Asia Pacific.

Panorama Villas, Innovator Luggage, and Wharf Hotels are joining as donors. PR