Abella, Gemarino siblings roll to Datba youth titles

ANDREW Abella, Christine Gemarino, Chrodelynne Gemarino and Keezhia Salvador captured their respective division titles as young bowlers displayed poise and precision in the Datba-Bearing Center Youth Tournament on July 18, 2026.

Organized by the Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba), the tournament brought together rising bowlers from different age groups, giving them valuable match experience and another opportunity to develop their skills in a competitive setting.

Abella turned in the tournament's top performance, rolling 416 pinfalls over four games to win the Collegiate Division championship. He stayed consistent throughout the competition to finish ahead of Eliza Grasparil, who placed first runner-up with 335 pinfalls, while Ramanda Tancontian claimed second runner-up honors with 266.

Christine Gemarino topped the Major Division after knocking down 378 pinfalls. She delivered steady games from start to finish and fended off Kissiah Arigo, who finished first runner-up with 296 pinfalls.

The Gemarino family celebrated another title in the Junior Division as Chrodelynne Gemarino dominated the field with 518 pinfalls, the highest score recorded in the tournament. Ram Crisen Tancontian finished first runner-up after tallying 242 pinfalls.

Keezhia Salvador prevailed in the Bantam Division with 129 pinfalls, edging KC Young, who earned first runner-up honors with 100 pinfalls, in a closely contested battle between the tournament's youngest competitors.

Tournament officials commended the participants for their discipline, determination and sportsmanship throughout the competition, saying the event reflected the growing depth of young bowling talent in Davao.

The youth tournament forms part of Datba's grassroots development program, which provides regular competition to help young bowlers gain experience and prepare for higher-level regional and national tournaments.

Datba also thanked Bearing Center and Mark Li for supporting the event and helping provide opportunities for the city's next generation of bowlers. MLSA