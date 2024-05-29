Abellera abstains from reso backing mayor’s statement

ONE Davao City councilor abstained from a resolution supporting Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte's official statement on the abrupt removal of Maria Belen “Mabel” Sunga Acosta as head of the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

First District Councilor Nilo "Small" Abellera Jr. said during the suspended rules of the council session on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, that he would abstain from the approval of the resolution as he is a close relative of Leo Tereso Magno, Secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao (Opamine) and the newly-appointed chair of MinDA.

“Though I feel for former councilor Mabel, but still being Secretary Leo Magno is my first cousin actually, I would like to abstain the resolution and be put on record that I abstain. I am not against it, but I abstain,” he said.

Councilor Pilar Braga, chairperson of the committee on education, science and technology, arts and culture, who read the resolution, clarified that the resolution is not against Magno. Rather, it is the process of appointment for the MinDA chair.

“To make it clear that we are just merely supporting the statement of Mayor Duterte because of the recent development not only termination of the MinDA secretary but also the termination of our former police director Bad-ang together with the other police officers,” she said.

The 20th Council approved the resolution supporting Duterte's official statement on Acosta's “unjustified termination” despite Abellera abstaining from the motion.

Braga added that Acosta consistently upholds MinDA laws and secures peace and development in Mindanao.

“The City Council of Davao supports the statement issued by City Mayor Duterte which puts particular emphasis to his call to stand in solidarity with Secretary Mabel Acosta in her pursuit of truth,” she said.

She stressed that the Republic Act (RA) No. 9996, also known as the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Act of 2010 wherein it is stipulated under section 7 that the president would appoint the chairperson and shall have a six-year term from the date of their appointment unless removed for a cause.

Councilor Luna Maria Dominique Acosta, daughter of Mabel, said in a media interview that dismissing her mother and the 35 Davao City Police Office (DCPO) personnel could be a political issue.

“Sa pagtanggal naman ni [on the removal of] secretary Mabel, there is a law in place RA 9996, the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Act, so we really have to question, what is in place here? Is it the law or the whims and capriciousness of the current administration?” she said.

To recall, Duterte issued an official statement on Acosta's abrupt dismissal, saying that the Malacañang Palace's decision was groundless and unfair. He underscored Acosta’s excellent qualifications and leadership during her two years in service, noting her background as a former city councilor, academic professor, and journalist.

On May 13, President Ferdinand Marcos appointed Magno as the new chair of MinDA, which made Acosta call for a staff meeting and a press conference to address her “immediate termination from the post”. Acosta is continuously reporting to the MinDA office and is looking into filing legal charges on the matter. RGP