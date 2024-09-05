Ablaze overwhelm young Thais in PVL Invitational opener

KURASHIKI of Japan took up from where it left off – on a winning mode – as it trampled youth-laden Est Cola of Thailand, 25-20, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21, to kick off its title-retention drive in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

Malaysian middle blocker Cing Low Mei starred for the returning champions, delivering a powerful performance with 22 points, including 19 attacks and three aces with the victory marking a strong start for Kurashiki, who capped off an unblemished title run (6-0) in last year’s edition of the event, overcoming the Creamline Cool Smashers in a thrilling five-set final.

Reflecting on their performance, Cing hinted at an even stronger showing in the upcoming matches.

“I think we can gain more experience because this is our first game in the Philippines. I believe that in the second game, we can be better and better,” she said.

Kurashiki is set to face Farm Fresh in their next match tomorrow (Thursday, September 5) at 4 p.m. at the same venue.

The Ablaze dominated the first two sets against their youthful rivals but stumbled slightly in the third frame as Est Cola’s Sasikan Kanoiu, Sasithorn Jatta, and Natthawan Phattaisong combined for a late surge, breaking a 22-all count to force a fourth set.

However, Kurashiki quickly regrouped, displaying its championship pedigree by controlling the fourth set and fending off a determined Est Cola squad, represented by Thailand’s U20 team.

“We had a bit of difficulty because they are tall and skilled as well,” said Kurashiki head coach Hideo Suzuki.

Yukino Yano, a key holdover from last year’s squad, also made a significant contribution, finishing with 15 points on 11 attacks, two blocks, and two aces. She further showcased her all-around skills with 22 excellent receptions and 11 digs.

Team captain Saya Taniguchi added 14 points, while Saki Tanabe and Mami Gondo tallied 11 points each for Kurashiki, which out-hit Est Cola 68-51.

Kyoka Oshima, last year’s Finals MVP, dished out 26 excellent sets and chipped in with three points.

On the other side, Warisara Seetaloed led the Thai squad with 14 points and 15 receptions, while Nattharika Wasan contributed 11markers in the one-hour, 51-minute encounter that ushered in the PVL Reinforced Conference knockout final between unbeaten Akari and eight-time champion Creamline and the battle for bronze between Cignal and PLDT. PR