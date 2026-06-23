Aboitiz brands excel in Brand Finance PH Top 50

THE Aboitiz Group continues to strengthen its presence across key sectors of the Philippine economy as two of its flagship brands, Union Bank of the Philippines and AboitizPower, earned recognition in the Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

In the latest ranking by Brand Finance, the world’s leading brand valuation consultancy, UnionBank placed 15th overall and maintained its standing among the Philippines’ five most valuable banking brands. AboitizPower, meanwhile, entered the national Top 50 for the first time, ranking 26th. The recognition reflects the growing strength of the Aboitiz Group’s portfolio brands and their impact across critical industries that shape the country’s economic development.

The recognition comes as the Aboitiz Group continues its transformation into the Philippines’ first techglomerate, leveraging technology, data, and innovation to create value across its businesses while maintaining a strong focus on stakeholder trust and responsible growth.

“Strong brands are built on trust, consistency, and meaningful impact,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, Chief Reputation and Sustainability Officer of Aboitiz Equity Ventures. “The recognition of UnionBank and AboitizPower reflects the confidence that customers, investors, partners, communities, and team members place in our businesses. For the Aboitiz Group, brand and reputation are strategic assets that help us strengthen relationships, attract talent, build investor confidence, and create long-term value.”

UnionBank’s recognition reflects the Aboitiz Group’s commitment to innovation and digital transformation. As one of the country’s leading digital banks, UnionBank has helped redefine customer experience and expand access to financial services through continued investments in digital infrastructure, automation and customer-centric solutions.

Meanwhile, AboitizPower’s inclusion in the ranking underscores its growing role in supporting the country’s energy security and transition toward a more sustainable energy future. Through investments in renewable energy, battery storage, and energy infrastructure, the company continues to help power economic growth while advancing the Philippines’ clean energy ambitions.

Beyond brand value, the recognition underscores the critical role of reputation in driving business performance, stakeholder trust and sustainable growth across the Aboitiz Group.

“Today, stakeholders expect companies to be transparent, responsible, and consistent in how they operate and communicate,” Hontiveros-Malvar added. “At Aboitiz, we recognize that trust is built over time through actions, not just words. As we continue our transformation journey, our focus remains on listening to stakeholders, strengthening sustainability and governance efforts, and ensuring our actions align with our values and commitments.”

As one of the Philippines’ longest-standing business groups, Aboitiz attributes its resilience and continued relevance to its ability to adapt while staying grounded in its core values.

“Over the years, we have learned that trust is earned through consistency, resilience comes from the willingness to evolve, and long-term relevance requires continuous innovation,” Hontiveros-Malvar said. “Whether through technology, sustainability, or investments in people and communities, we remain committed to advancing business and communities and creating a better future for generations to come.”

The Brand Finance Philippines 50 2026 report ranks the country’s strongest and most valuable brands based on a combination of brand strength, stakeholder perceptions, and financial performance. The report was released globally and shared with business leaders, investors, and media organizations worldwide. PR