Aboitiz Cleanergy Park shelters new sea turtle nest, releases hatchlings anew

These sea turtles or pawikan hatchlings came from the eighth nest found at the Park back on October 30, 2023. Initially found in an area where the eggs can be reached by sea water — a condition that can be detrimental to the eggs — they were transferred the next day to the hatchery to protect them from getting wet.

Out of the 171 transferred eggs, 159 eggs hatched after over 60 days of incubation. The hatchlings were released on January 3 and 4, 2024 by Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. (Davao Light), with various individuals, groups, and organizations namely, Peace 911 of the Davao City Mayor’s Office, Vice Mayor’s Office, House of Hope Foundation for Kids with Cancer, Inc., Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) 11-Davao City Jail-Annex, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), Department of Education-Davao, Junior Chamber International (JCI)-Davao, and members of the Davao media.

To date, there are six more nests at the Park with eggs that are expected to hatch between January to March. The latest clutch of eggs was laid on the morning of January 10, 2024.

Since the Park’s launch in 2014, 8,461 pawikan hatchlings from 79 nests have already been released.

The ceremonial releasing of hatchlings aims to raise awareness of the importance of environmental conservation and preservation especially in areas such as the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park, a nesting ground for the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, only around 1 in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings survive to adulthood. As they grow into maturity, they face many dangers such as dehydration, predators including birds and crabs, and marine plastic pollution.

Thus, conservation efforts such as mangrove tree planting, coastal clean up, and proper waste management are important.

The eight-hectare ecological preserve and biodiversity conservation site is managed by Davao Light and Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. It serves as Davao City’s Pawikan Rescue Center facility, a collaborative effort with the Davao City LGU and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao. It has a mangrove forest and is home to 106 species of endemic and migratory birds, and other marine life. PR