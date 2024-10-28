Aboitiz Construction, DICT Bulk Terminal ink partnership for berth dev’t in DavNor

ABOITIZ Construction officially partnered with DICT Bulk Terminal, Inc. (DBTI) to develop a new berth for cement shipments at the Davao International Container Terminal (DICT) located in Panabo City, Davao del Norte. A partnership signing ceremony took place on October 15 at Damosa Diamond Tower in Davao City.

The project involves the design and construction of DICT’s 5th berth, under its subsidiary company, DBTI, a joint venture between DICT and Philcement Corporation. The berth will span 200 meters in length and 18.5 meters in width. Equipped with a state-of-the-art material handling system and fendering systems, the new berth will be capable of accommodating vessels with a deadweight tonnage of up to 60,000.

This facility will primarily serve as a port for cement and cementitious materials, carrying out Aboitiz Construction's mission of building a better future through quality structures.

“This project marks an important step in our ongoing mission to improve logistics in the region and contribute to the region’s economic vitality. We have previously partnered with DICT, and we are excited to renew our commitment to this collaborative journey,” Aboitiz Construction Chief Operating Officer Ramez Sidhom said .

The project is expected to be completed within 10 months, with approximately 170 personnel to be hired for the construction phase. Notably, 50% of these positions will be filled by local hires, underscoring the company's commitment to providing jobs to local communities.

“This partnership signals another important milestone between our two groups as this is the fifth project we have undertaken together. For DICT, this is also a significant undertaking as we look to continue diversifying the products and commodities that can be transported directly to the Davao Region”, said DBTI President Ricardo Lagdameo.

Currently, DICT operates a 730-meter berth, with 130 meters designated for breakbulk and 600 meters for container vessels. The port also features a 20-hectare container yard and a 15-hectare empty container depot.



Aboitiz Construction has been a long-standing partner of DICT, having successfully completed its Berth 4 project in 2021. This project significantly reduced the turnaround time for vessel loading, allowing more ships to dock at the terminal and facilitating the efficient movement of agro-industrial products in and out of the region.

This latest collaboration reinforces Aboitiz Construction’s dedication to developing quality structures that foster long-term growth and economic development in the region. PR