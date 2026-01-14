Aboitiz Foods completes acquisition of Diasham Resources

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc.'s (“AEV”) food group, Aboitiz Foods, through its subsidiary Gold Coin Management Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“GCMH”), announces the completion of the acquisition of Diasham Resources Pte. Ltd. (“Diasham”), a Singapore-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality animal nutrition and health solutions.

Conditions have been completed for the full equity acquisition of Diasham, which significantly expands Aboitiz Foods' specialty nutrition portfolio and strengthens its manufacturing capabilities. The final consideration is subject to customary closing adjustments, including cash, debt-like items, and working capital.

With nearly five decades of expertise, Diasham is well-regarded for its high-quality solutions, including feed additives, water-soluble products, injectables, and liquid products, serving a broad customer base across the Asia-Pacific region. It has established distribution networks in key markets—including Thailand, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Bangladesh—bolstering Aboitiz Foods’ regional footprint.

“This acquisition gives us a more complete range of products and solutions to offer our customers across the region,” said Tristan Aboitiz, President and CEO of Aboitiz Foods. ”Diasham has built a strong legacy and developed deep customer relationships over many decades; factors that mattered very much in our decision to engage in this transaction. We look forward to carrying on the legacy and to working with the talented team at Diasham to continue to enhance the ways in which we add value to our customers’ businesses across the region.”

This acquisition builds on Aboitiz Foods’ successful expansion in Asia, following its initial international investment in Vietnam over a decade ago and the 2018 acquisition of GCMH, which now represents the company's largest operations outside the Philippines. PR