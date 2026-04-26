Aboitiz Foods named Best Employer Brand at LinkedIn Talent Awards 2026

ABOITIZ Foods, through Pilmico Foods Corporation, was recognized as the Best Employer Brand at the LinkedIn Talent Awards 2026, affirming the company’s people-first, values-driven approach to building a high-performance culture.

The LinkedIn Talent Awards is an annual, data-driven recognition program that honors organizations demonstrating excellence in employer branding, talent engagement, and workforce development. Winners in the Best Employer Brand category are selected based on performance indicators such as significant follower growth, above-category benchmarks, and sustained employee engagement on LinkedIn.

Aboitiz Foods received the award in the category of companies with below 1,000 employees active on LinkedIn in the Philippines. This highlights the company’s efforts to cultivate a strong community of employee brand ambassadors and to authentically communicate its culture and values through engaging content.

“Being named Best Employer Brand reflects our dedication to building a values-driven, high-performance culture,” said Joeben Gamatero, Aboitiz Foods Vice President for Brand & Reputation Management and Agribusiness Marketing.

“Through our ‘Feed Your Future’ campaign, we aim to demonstrate how the food and agribusiness industry offers a dynamic career path, with every role contributing to a larger mission. This recognition motivates us to continue empowering our employees and sharing their inspiring stories,” he added.

In 2025, the company launched its first employer branding campaign, "Feed Your Future," following its corporate rebranding. The campaign brings the company’s culture to life by spotlighting real employee stories across the organization. Key initiatives included employee testimonials, day-in-the-life features, and “My Role, My Impact,” a five-part video series showcasing how every role contributes to nourishing communities across Asia.

Joel Lim, Aboitiz Foods Regional Employer Branding and Talent Acquisition Manager, stated, “This recognition reflects the journey the team has built together. I’m proud to be part of Aboitiz Foods, where our people-first and values-driven culture truly comes to life through the way we work and grow together. Excited for the journey ahead!”

The recognition underscores Aboitiz Foods’ continued efforts to build a future-ready workplace where employees are empowered to grow, do meaningful work, and help nourish communities. With this achievement, the company joins a community of organizations shaping meaningful careers and driving positive impact in the talent ecosystem. PR