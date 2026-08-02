Aboitiz Group builds momentum in first half of 2026

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV), the listed holding company and the active portfolio management of the Aboitiz Group, continued to advance its long-term growth strategy in the first half of 2026, delivering resilient performance across its businesses while expanding projects that support communities, industries, and the Philippine economy.

AEV reported a consolidated net income of ₱13.6 billion for the first six months of 2026, up 63% from the same period last year. During the second quarter alone, the company posted ₱7.3 billion in consolidated net income, a 40% increase from the same period in 2025. Excluding non-recurring items, AEV's core net income for the first half reached ₱13.7 billion, reflecting sustained operational strength across its strategic business units.

Reflecting on the Group's continued transformation, Aboitiz Group President and Chief Executive Officer Sabin M. Aboitiz underscored that the Company's progress is rooted in disciplined execution and the strength of its people. "Transformation is not defined by a single breakthrough, but by consistently making better decisions, executing with discipline, and staying focused on long-term goals.

Beyond the numbers, the first half of 2026 was marked by the continued rollout of projects that are helping power homes and industries, improve mobility, strengthen food security, accelerate digital transformation, and create more opportunities for Filipino communities.

“Every investment we make today is intended to strengthen our businesses, satisfy our customers, and support our nation's continued growth,” Aboitiz said.

Powering the country's energy transition

AboitizPower continued expanding its portfolio of cleaner and more reliable energy sources. During the period, it strengthened its generation capacity through the integration of the 797-megawatt Caliraya-Botocan-Kalayaan (CBK) Hydroelectric Power Plant Complex, one of the country's most important pumped-storage hydroelectric facilities that helps balance the power grid and support the integration of renewable energy.

The company also delivered new solar facilities, including the 221-megawatt-peak Olongapo Solar Power Plant, the 47-megawatt-peak Armenia Solar Power Plant, and the 93-megawatt-peak San Manuel Solar Power Plant. These projects added more renewable energy to the country's power mix while helping meet increasing electricity demand.

These new assets, together with higher contracted capacity and the full first-half contribution from Chromite Gas Holdings Inc., strengthened AboitizPower's operations throughout the first half of the year.

For AEV, AboitizPower contributed ₱10.0 billion in net income during the first six months of 2026.

Expanding digital banking for millions of Filipinos

UnionBank continued to strengthen its position as one of the country's leading digital banks by expanding lending, enhancing customer services, and deepening its digital capabilities.

The bank served a growing customer base of 19.3 million, supported by continued investments in digital banking platforms, automated customer services, card products, wealth management, bancassurance, and consumer lending.

Consumer loans remained strong, particularly unsecured lending, while digital transactions continued to support customer convenience and operational efficiency.

UnionBank posted ₱6.9 billion in net income during the first half of 2026 and contributed ₱3.4 billion to AEV.

Building a stronger food ecosystem

Food and Beverage remained AEV's second-largest earnings contributor, accounting for 24% of total net income contributions from strategic business units.

Through Aboitiz Foods and Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines (CCEAP), the Group continued strengthening food production and distribution across the region.

Growth was supported by stronger demand for flour, regional livestock feeds, trading operations, pet food, specialty nutrition products, and aqua feed. CCEAP likewise maintained its market leadership while increasing sales volumes and continuing to make Coca-Cola products more accessible to Filipino consumers.

Together, these businesses contributed ₱4.0 billion in net income during the first half of 2026.

Strengthening gateways that connect people and businesses

Aboitiz InfraCapital continued expanding infrastructure that supports tourism, trade, and national connectivity.

Its airport portfolio—which includes Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Laguindingan International Airport, and Bohol-Panglao International Airport—served growing passenger demand during the first half of the year. While passenger traffic at Mactan-Cebu softened during the second quarter compared with the strong first quarter, the addition of Laguindingan and Bohol-Panglao airports provided full first-half operational contributions.

The company also continued expanding Unity Digital Infrastructure's telecommunications tower portfolio and co-location services, helping strengthen mobile connectivity across the country.

In water infrastructure, operations continued despite lower water volumes brought about by the effects of El Niño, underscoring the importance of building resilient water systems that can adapt to changing climate conditions.

Creating communities and industrial hubs

AEV continued to strengthen its real estate portfolio by developing integrated residential communities and industrial estates that attract investments, generate employment, and drive regional economic growth.

The residential business remained focused on selling ready-for-occupancy homes while enhancing the quality of its customer portfolio. At the same time, Aboitiz Economic Estates sustained leasing momentum as more locators expanded and established operations across its industrial parks. At LIMA Estate in Batangas, the Group also deepened its commitment to talent development through its partnership with Batangas State University, bringing industry and academe closer together to help equip the future workforce with skills aligned to the needs of modern industries.

These initiatives reflect AEV's long-term vision of creating thriving, future-ready communities where businesses can grow, talent can flourish, and people can live, work, learn, and prosper.

Investing in communities alongside business growth

As the Group continued expanding its businesses, it also sustained investments that create lasting value for communities.

Across the country, Aboitiz Foundation continued working with government agencies, local governments, schools, civil society organizations, and community partners to improve education, strengthen livelihoods, support digital inclusion, promote environmental stewardship, and enhance disaster resilience.

These programs complement the Group's broader sustainability agenda by ensuring that business growth translates into meaningful opportunities for Filipino families and communities.

A disciplined foundation for long-term growth

As of June 30, 2026, AEV maintained a solid financial position with ₱1.0 trillion in consolidated assets, ₱86.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9x, providing the flexibility to continue investing in strategic growth opportunities.

From delivering new renewable energy facilities and expanding airport operations to strengthening digital banking, supporting food security, developing industrial communities, and investing in people, AEV continues to pursue its vision of advancing business and communities together.

As the Group enters the second half of 2026, it remains focused on building businesses that not only deliver sustainable growth but also contribute to a more resilient, connected, and prosperous Philippines. PR