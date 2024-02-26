Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC, Cebu Pacific unite to elevate Cebu airport experience

Aboitiz InfraCapital GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC), which manages the Philippines' second busiest airport, is joining forces with Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading carrier, to develop a route network and elevate passenger experience at the acclaimed Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

During a ceremony in Pasay City on February 19, 2024, executives from Cebu Pacific and Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC committed to collaborate on enhancing several crucial aspects of MCIA.

These encompass network development, customer experience, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC is steadfast in its commitment to delivering excellence in airport management, exemplifying that Filipino service is truly world-class. This collaboration with Cebu Pacific signifies a substantial stride towards realizing our vision for MCIA as the gateway of tourism in the Philippines. Together, we will work tirelessly to innovate and enhance every aspect of the passenger journey, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all travelers,” said Athanasios Titonis, MCIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Specific plans for MCIA include better connectivity between the airport’s domestic and international terminals, new dining and retail offerings, and the introduction of on-site electric vehicles to reduce the airport’s carbon footprint.

“The thrust of Aboitiz InfraCapital - through our airports business – is to improve the country’s gateways and provide a world-class travel experience to boost tourism further. By forging this strategic partnership with Cebu Pacific, we will be able to pursue our aspiration to spearhead an airport experience and identity that is uniquely Filipino,” said Rafael Aboitiz, Aboitiz InfraCapital Vice President & Head of Airports Business.

Cebu Pacific is just one of the many domestic and international airlines operating out of MCIA. From MCIA, Cebu Pacific flies to 23 domestic and four international destinations.



"Cebu Pacific is proud to operate its largest base outside Manila in one of the best airports in Asia. Partnering with Aboitiz InfraCapital GMCAC will help us reaffirm our commitment to provide safe, accessible, and affordable air transport and elevate the travel experience of our passengers," said Xander Lao, CEB President and Chief Commercial Officer.