Aboitiz InfraCapital named PH’s Most Innovative Infra Firm

ABOITIZ InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure investment arm of the Aboitiz Group, has once again been recognized as the Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines at the recent International Finance Awards (IFA) 2025.

This marks the second time AIC received this prestigious distinction, having also been named as the Most Innovative Infrastructure Investment Company in the Philippines in 2024.

“This second recognition by the International Finance Awards affirms that innovation at AIC is not a one-off achievement, but a discipline we consistently practice. We continue to invest in transformative infrastructure ecosystems that are future-ready, sustainable, and responsive to the evolving needs of the country,” said AIC President and Chief Executive Officer Cosette V. Canilao.

Handed out by International Finance, a premium business and finance magazine published in the UK, the award “recognizes financial institutions for outstanding performance and leadership, including path-breaking initiatives in corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, and contributions that benefit the global finance community, alongside excellence in their respective fields.”

Further, the repeat recognition–awarded as AIC notably marked its 10th year in 2025–underscores AIC’s sustained focus on innovation, long-term value creation, and responsible infrastructure development across its sectors: Water, Airports, and Digital Infrastructure.

AIC’s integrated approach combines strategic investments, operational excellence, and partnerships with public and private stakeholders to deliver infrastructure solutions that support inclusive growth and national development.

AIC’s portfolio also reflects a deliberate effort to build scalable platforms that create economic and social impact over the long term.

In 2025, AIC Airports began operations of Bohol-Panglao and Laguindingan International Airports, joining award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and strengthening AIC’s role as a key gateway connecting more people and places.

At MCIA, global recognition for its Eco-Watt Initiative and being named Airport of the Year in Asia at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 affirmed MCIA’s position as a benchmark for excellence.

Alongside this, AIC Water subsidiary Apo Agua Infrastructura, Inc.--which has already been operating the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project, the country’s largest bulk water supply facility, for two years–continued to serve as a trusted and committed partner of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) in transforming lives through sustainable water solutions throughout 2025.

Together with DCWD, Apo Agua’s watershed protection advocacy #AmpinganPaniganTamugan and the continued impact of Apo Agua’s Project Blue community initiative reinforced AIC’s commitment to empowering communities through sustainable water.

Unity Digital, a partnership between AIC and Partners Group, also expanded to almost 3,000 points of service in 2025, extending connectivity across more communities nationwide. PR