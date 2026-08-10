Aboitiz Renewables aids 541 Davao flood-hit families

ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), distributed P268,500 worth of relief food packs to 541 families in Davao City following weeks of heavy rains that caused flooding across several barangays, reaching 397 households in Barangay Tugbok Proper, 75 in Barangay Catalunan Pequeño, and 69 in Barangay Mintal.

The relief operation, carried out in coordination with local government units and barangay officials, aimed to ensure the assistance reached affected households quickly as families began the work of recovery.

"Nagpasalamat mi kay dako kaayo kini og tabang sa among mga lumulupyo, ilabi na sa mga wala pa gyud nakabangon ug wala pa makabalik sa ilang panginabuhian. Dako kaayo kini og tabang alang sa 75 ka pamilya nga padayon pang naningkamot nga makabangon," said Kagawad Rhodessa Ladesma of Barangay Catalunan Pequeño.

(We are truly grateful because this is a great help to our residents, especially those who have not yet fully recovered and have not been able to return to their livelihoods. This assistance is a big help to the 75 families who are still working to rebuild their lives.)

The relief distribution was coordinated with local government units, complementing ongoing local recovery efforts.

"During times like these, what matters most is standing with our communities when they need us most. We hope these relief packs provide immediate support to affected families as they begin recovering from the recent flooding," said Noreen Vicencio, Vice President and General Manager for Hydro Operations at Aboitiz Renewables. PR