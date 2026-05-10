Aboitiz Renewables empowers communities for ‘Golden Hour’

ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), is strengthening disaster and emergency response capabilities in its host communities across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The initiative focuses on improving response during the “golden hour” — the critical first moments after an emergency when immediate action can save lives.

In Barangay Buhawen, San Marcelino, Zambales, Aboitiz Renewables trained nearly 200 teachers, parents, and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) in first aid, strengthening emergency response in areas with limited access to medical services.

Angelina Ladringan, an Aeta barangay health worker, shared that the training now enables them to provide immediate care and better protect their community during emergencies. While training provides the necessary skills to save lives, the effectiveness of these responders often depends on having the right tools to combat environmental hazards.

Strengthening fire safety and rural resilience

Aboitiz Renewables boosts community safety against environmental hazards by providing hardware and skills training. In Tiwi, Albay, the company partnered with the Bureau of Fire Protection for a three-day fire brigade training, equipping employees with fire suppression and search and rescue skills to act as first responders, reinforcing Aboitiz Renewables' commitment to safety and community resilience.

While in its host communities In Pangasinan, Aboitiz Renewables focused on fire prevention, donating ₱497,200 in motorized sprayers and grass cutters to local organizations to maintain firebreaks and prevent wildfires from reaching residential areas.

Aboitiz Renewables also expanded its disaster resilience efforts to the Visayas, donating ₱105,800 in specialized equipment to the Calatrava MDRRMO in Negros Occidental. The donation, including spine boards and searchlights, aims to improve safety during nighttime and monsoon operations. “Low visibility in remote areas has challenged our teams,” said MDRRMO head Rey Sumingit.

This community-centered approach extends the company's safety standards. Recognized by the DOE's SHAPES awards, Aboitiz Renewables prioritizes a culture of safety far beyond its facilities. By sharing these award-winning standards with host communities, the company ensures local safety complements operational excellence.

"Our culture of safety defines every aspect of how we operate, and we believe that standard should include our host communities," said Alexander Coo, Chief Operating Officer of Aboitiz Renewables. "By equipping residents with the skills to act during the critical 'Golden Hour,' we are building a unified front of local resilience. This ensures that life-saving actions begin the moment an emergency occurs, providing a vital bridge until professional responders can reach the scene."

Aboitiz Renewables bridges industrial safety expertise and community disaster management, ensuring remote host communities have localized response capabilities, tools, and training for critical emergencies. As the company grows its renewable energy portfolio, these safety efforts empower communities to handle emergencies and protect their neighborhoods. PR