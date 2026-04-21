Aboitiz Renewables recognized among Manolo Fortich’s top taxpayers in 2025

ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), was recognized by the Municipality of Manolo Fortich as one of its top taxpayers for 2025 during the town’s 109th Charter Day celebration.

The recognition was given in view of the company’s consistent tax contributions, which help support the municipality’s operations and development programs. These contributions help fund public services and local priorities such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and other community needs identified by the local government unit.

For Aboitiz Renewables, the recognition reflects its role in Manolo Fortich not only as a company operating in the area but also as a contributor to the municipality’s broader growth. It also shows the company’s relationship and collaboration with the local government and the community in one of its host areas in Bukidnon.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Municipality of Manolo Fortich as one of its top taxpayers for 2025. This recognition reflects the shared relationship we have built with the local government and the community over the years,” said Noreen Vicencio, First Vice President and General Manager for Hydro Operations at Aboitiz Renewables.

“For us, it is a reminder that beyond renewable energy generation, we have a role in supporting the growth and priorities of the communities that host our operations.”

Beyond power generation, Aboitiz Renewables also contributes to the local economy by implementing community programs in its host communities. These include corporate social responsibility initiatives and programs under Energy Regulation No. 1-94 (ER 1-94), which provide benefits to host local government units, communities, and residents of areas hosting energy facilities.

Under ER 1-94, host communities receive direct support through the Electrification Fund, Development and Livelihood Fund, and Reforestation, Watershed Management, Health, and Environment Enhancement Fund, which help finance practical projects for local government units and communities hosting power facilities.

Aboitiz Renewables operates hydropower facilities in Bukidnon, including the Manolo Fortich 1 and Manolo Fortich 2 hydro plants, which form part of its broader renewable energy presence in the province. PR