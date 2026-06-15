Aboitiz Renewables refreshes 31 host schools for SY 2026-2027

ABOITIZ Renewables volunteers paint facilities in the MakBan host community during Brigada Eskwela. The effort is part of a nationwide initiative supporting 31 host community schools, ensuring classrooms and shared spaces are refreshed and ready for the new school year.

As School Year 2026–2027 begins, Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), is welcoming students back to something better.

In the weeks leading up to the school opening, the company mobilized employees, resources, and local partners through Brigada Eskwela initiatives across its host communities nationwide — repainting classrooms, repairing facilities, and putting new learning materials in place so that students could walk through the school gates and into spaces that were safer, better equipped, and ready for a new year.

Across 31 public schools and three Schools Division Offices in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, Aboitiz Renewables provided over PHP 529,000 worth of support — covering paint, construction and electrical materials, school supplies, water pipes, and school garden materials, among others. Working side by side with teachers, parents, local government representatives, and community partners, the initiatives directly benefited the learners, with each activity shaped by the specific needs of the school community it served.

In the Cordillera, six schools — including Bodiweng Elementary School, Ampucao National High School, and Bakun National High School — received paint, LED bulbs, brushes, rollers, and protective equipment, giving classrooms in the highlands a fresh start ahead of the school opening.

Closer to Manila, the Makban Geothermal Power Plant host communities span Bay and Calauan in Laguna and Sto. Tomas in Batangas brought out 63 volunteers for a hands-on activity day at Sta. Elena Elementary School, where four classrooms and shared areas were repainted. Paint and construction materials were also distributed to 10 other schools in the area — among them Bitin Elementary School, San Pedro National High School, and San Jose Elementary School — as well as three Schools Division Offices, reaching classrooms that needed support beyond what a single activity day could cover.

In Tiwi, Albay, 44 volunteers turned up at Putsan Elementary School to repaint its 10-classroom Edna Sanchez Building and improve other areas of the campus. Materials and manpower support were extended to eight other schools in the area as well, from Tiwi Central Elementary School and Car-Nag Elementary School to Libjo, Biyong, Cale, and Belen Elementary Schools.

“The support from Aboitiz Renewables played an important role in the success of our Brigada Eskwela activities. Volunteers participated in cleaning, repairing, and beautifying different areas of the school — helping accomplish improvements that would have been difficult to complete with our limited resources alone,” said Cynthia C. Competente, Master Teacher 2 and Teacher-in-Charge of Putsan Elementary School.

Rounding out the nationwide effort, Bontongon Elementary School, Lingion Elementary School, and Maluko National High School in Bukidnon, Northern Mindanao received painting, electrical, plumbing, and construction materials — meeting the ground-level needs that teachers and community partners had identified ahead of the new school year.

From the highlands of the Cordillera to the classrooms of Bukidnon, each initiative looked different on the ground — but pointed toward the same thing: giving students a school year that starts well.

“Every child who walks into a well-prepared classroom is one step closer to reaching their full potential. We believe that today’s learners are tomorrow’s leaders, and that helping schools open their doors ready for students is one of the most meaningful ways we can invest in the communities we serve,” said Alexander B. Coo, Chief Operating Officer at Aboitiz Renewables. “When employees, teachers, parents, and community partners come together the way they did this Brigada Eskwela, the impact goes far beyond fresh paint — it is an investment in every young person who is only beginning to discover what they are capable of.”

Through Brigada Eskwela and its broader community programs, Aboitiz Renewables continues to work alongside host communities in support of public education — because a brighter school year is the beginning of a brighter future. PR