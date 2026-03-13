Aboitiz Renewables supports mangrove reforestation, coastal cleanup in Davao del Sur

ABOITIZ Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower), participated in the planting of 500 mangrove seedlings and coastal cleanup at the Bacutan Pawikan Sanctuary and Mangrove Reserve in Sitio Bacutan, Barangay Astorga, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

The activity was organized by the Ecological Conservation and Humanitarian Organization (ECHO) cares—a group composed of mountaineers, emergency responders, humanitarian volunteers, and environmental advocates—in partnership with Agri Exim, which supported the initiative by purchasing the mangrove seedlings from the Bacutan Mangrove Growers Association and the Sta. Cruz Municipal Council.

The newly planted mangroves will help strengthen coastal protection, support marine biodiversity, and improve environmental resilience in the area. The Bacutan Pawikan Sanctuary and Mangrove Reserve serves as an important nesting site for pawikan (sea turtles) and a habitat for diverse marine life.

Mangrove forests act as natural barriers against erosion and storm surges while providing breeding grounds for marine species. They also function as carbon sinks, helping mitigate the impacts of climate change.

“Kinahanglan nga magpabilin kitang aktibo sa pag-apil sa mga kalihokan para sa atong kalikupan ug magsilbing maayong ehemplo sa mga kabatan-onan pinaagi sa mga community activities sama sa tree planting ug coastal cleanup,” said Connie Baldomero, Vice President of ECHO. “Makatabang usab kini sa lokal nga komunidad tungod kay ginapalit ang mga mangrove seedlings,” said Baldomero.

(“We need to remain active in participating in activities that care for our environment and serve as good examples for the youth through community efforts such as tree planting and coastal cleanups. These initiatives also support local communities because the mangrove seedlings are purchased from them.”)

Noreen Vicencio, First Vice President and General Manager for Hydro Operations at Aboitiz Renewables, said that protecting biodiversity begins with caring for the ecosystems that sustain life, especially as communities mark the significance of World Wildlife Day.

“Through this mangrove planting and coastal cleanup activity with ECHO and our local partners, we hope to help safeguard coastal habitats while empowering communities to become active stewards of the environment.”

Aboitiz Renewables operates 11 run-of-river hydropower facilities across Mindanao, including the Tudaya 2 plant in Barangay Astorga. The mangrove planting initiative reflects the company's continued efforts to support environmental conservation and strengthen community resilience in its host communities. PR